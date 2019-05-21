Before Mowatt was hired as Candrea’s pitching coach in 2017, she spent two years as the pitching coach at Ole Miss. It’ll make for a touchy reunion when the Rebels play at Hillenbrand Stadium this weekend.
It wasn’t that Candrea reserved a spot for her, compensation for Mowatt’s unforgettable 2006 and 2007 NCAA championship pitching performances. He let the process play out, following from afar, impressed with Mowatt’s coaching chops.
Mowatt coached at NCAA Division II Cal Baptist from 2012-14, calling all the pitches for a 2012 national championship team that went 49-6, winning its last 17 games to take it all. Mowatt made a good choice as an entry level coach. Cal Baptist went 240-20 with two national titles from 2009-12.
“I knew after following Taryne at Ole Miss that she was more than just a good pitcher,” said Candrea, who raves about Mowatt’s memory and retention. “It’s a gift,” he said.