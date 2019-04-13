I incorrectly wrote last week that Arizona All-American outfielder Dave Stegman had not been inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Fame. He was inducted in the Class of 1981, with teammate Ron Hassey of the school’s 1976 College World Series champions. Among the recently-elected, seven-person Class of 2019, which will be honored in September, is UA pitching coach Taryne Mowatt, who pitched Arizona to 2006 and 2007 NCAA championships. Mowatt, in her second season on Mike Candrea's staff, still holds the Pac-12 season record for victories, 42, which is amazing considering that about 10 of the greatest pitchers in NCAA history are from the Pac-12. Mowatt was the MVP of the 2007 Women’s College World Series. Her effective work with Wildcat pitchers Taylor McQuillin and Alyssa Denham has propelled Arizona into sole possession of the Pac-12 lead entering this week’s series against Stanford at Hillenbrand Stadium.