Just tried the Thai Larb at Thai Fusion Tacos just outside Pauley Pavilion. Guy told me I was the first customer and gave me an extra taco. 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/8lckqcH6pW— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 27, 2019
The Pauley Pavilion outdoor concourse had a wide variety of selections, including a taco truck.
Who’s going to say no to tacos?
The “Thai Fusion Tacos” truck is a Mexican-Thai fusion establishment that serves tacos with an Asian influence.
The Star dabbled with the Thai Larb tacos, which were Thai-spiced, sautéed ground chicken tacos with red onion, basil and fresh lime juice. Other options on the menu included fried white fish with honey mustard sauce, and a pulled pork sandwich with Thai barbecue sauce and slaw, fried avocado and fried tofu.