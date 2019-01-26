The Pauley Pavilion outdoor concourse had a wide variety of selections, including a taco truck.

Who’s going to say no to tacos?

The “Thai Fusion Tacos” truck is a Mexican-Thai fusion establishment that serves tacos with an Asian influence.

The Star dabbled with the Thai Larb tacos, which were Thai-spiced, sautéed ground chicken tacos with red onion, basil and fresh lime juice. Other options on the menu included fried white fish with honey mustard sauce, and a pulled pork sandwich with Thai barbecue sauce and slaw, fried avocado and fried tofu.