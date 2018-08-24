Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate took the Pac-12 by storm last season. He blew through the conference like a Tate-nado.
The then-sophomore was the talk of college football for a time, and he was a prominent topic of conversation at this summer’s Pac-12 media day.
The Star spoke to several opposing players and one head coach about Tate and some of his greatest hits from 2017. Here’s some of what they had to say about those performances — which included an unprecedented four straight Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week awards — and what it’s like to try to defend the league’s premier playmaker: