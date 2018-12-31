It’s not often a Heisman candidate returns for his senior season. But Khalil Tate is nothing normal. The Swiss Army Knife quarterback gave Arizona and head coach Kevin Sumlin an early Christmas announcement as it was announced on Dec. 19 that Tate would be back in Tucson in 2019 in a bid to improve his draft stock and Arizona’s record. Perhaps, after rushing for just 224 yards as a junior while battling a sprained left ankle, Tate had few options.
But after he grew as a quarterback, finishing with 2,530 passing yards and a sterling 26-to-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio, Tate returns for his senior year hoping to be healthy and right as he shows off for pro scouts in his last season.
After an NFL draft evaluation pegged Tate’s draft status as outside the first two rounds, the decision became easier.
Still, it bodes well for the Wildcats.