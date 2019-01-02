In mid-August, the buzz around Tate, the Wildcats do-everything quarterback, reached a fever pitch when he adorned one of four regional covers of the Sports Illustrated college football preview. Coming off a sophomore campaign in which he threw for 1,591 yards and 14 scores and rushed for another 1,411 yards and 12 touchdowns, the hype around Tate was real.
Pairing him with the head coach who helped Johnny Manziel lift the hardware in Manhattan’s Downtown Athletic Club? A no-brainer, right?
Well Tate battled lower-body injuries all season and finished with 224 rushing yards and two scores, even if his passing numbers did take a tick up to 2,530 yards and 26 touchdowns.
In 2019, if he puts it all together — say 3,000 yards and 30 passing touchdowns, plus 1,200 rushing yards and another 10 scores — well maybe that Heisman invitation will be delayed a year.