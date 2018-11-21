This is the first of three offensive-player comps. With all due respect to the defense, offense has ruled this series. The winning team has scored at least 41 points in the past six meetings.
Wilkins has been remarkably consistent for ASU. His completion percentages over the past three seasons: 63.3, 63.4, 63.4. His average yards per attempt: 7.49, 7.98, 7.95.
Wilkins has a career-best 18-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season, but the area where he and the Sun Devils have improved the most is avoiding sacks. Wilkins was sacked 34 times in 2016 and 40 times last year. This year? Just 15. As a result, Wilkins has a career-high 359 rushing yards.
Khalil Tate’s lack of rushing yardage remains one of the most confounding mysteries in college football. Despite a recent uptick in attempts and a pair of 25-plus-yard runs, Tate still has only 178 net rushing yards.
His passing has improved immensely since his return from injury, though. In his past three games, Tate has a 63.5 percent completion rate and a 12-3 TD-INT ratio. For the season, his 8.55 yards per attempt are approaching last season’s gaudy 8.89-yard figure.
Interestingly, Wilkins and Tate have almost identical numbers in the red zone. Wilkins has an 8-0 TD-INT ratio inside the 20 while completing 50 percent of his passes. Tate has a 10-0 ratio while completing … 50 percent of his passes.
The biggest difference between them is what happens when they face third-and-long situations. When it’s third-and-8 or longer, Wilkins has completed 22 of 38 passes — 57.9 percent. Tate is just 12 of 34 in those situations — 35.3 percent.