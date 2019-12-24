Tax credit donors saved one Ronald McDonald House family more than $14,000

What: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona

Where: 2155 E. Allen Road, Tucson, 85719

Phone: 520-326-0060

Website: rmhctucson.org

No parent plans for their child to be critically ill. It’s not something any of us want to think about. Until you have to.

When Briquel Armenta had her first daughter, Evelyn, four years ago, she left the El Rio Birth & Women’s Center four hours later. She was expecting a similar routine last October when she and her husband drove from Rio Rico to deliver daughter No. 2.

Then Briquel’s completely healthy pregnancy took an unexpected and life-threatening turn. Five minutes after delivery, baby Leilani and her dad, German, were in an ambulance to the hospital.

Immediately Leilani was surrounded by a team of pediatric specialists. Leilani’s large and small intestine were in her chest cavity. Her lung was collapsed. Her heart was out of position. The medical team told Briquel and German to prepare for the worst.

Nothing in their lives prepared them for this.

Where would they stay while Leilani was in the hospital? Who would watch big sister Evelyn while all of this was happening?

This is where donors became their heroes. Because of the support of Tucsonans who took advantage of Arizona’s Charitable Tax Credit, Briquel’s family could take refuge at the Tucson Ronald McDonald House. Although families stay at no cost to them, every $100 donated allows the charity to care for one family for one night.

“Being able to stay at the Ronald McDonald House made all the difference,” Briquel said. “All the day-to-day things were taken care of for me, which made it easier to get through the emotional stuff. It was a nice place to stay and someone cooked lunch and dinner for us every day. Oh my gosh, there’s no way I could have figured out what to eat for dinner. I could barely parent.”

When donors use their charitable tax credit ($400 for individuals and $800 for married couples), they help keep the Ronald McDonald House free for guests. These gifts helped save the Armenta family an estimated $14,000 for lodging, meals, transportation, laundry and more over the 65 nights away from home.

“It really helped being around other parents going through similar things,” Briquel said. “Staying at the Ronald McDonald House gave me some consistency with Evelyn. I can’t imagine driving back and forth from Rio Rico every day or having to choose which daughter to spend time with.”

Leilani left the hospital with a feeding tube, multiple medications and strict guidelines about germ exposure. She will require close care and will need to travel to Tucson for additional surgeries throughout her life. And every time they need the Ronald McDonald House, it will be here for them – thanks to generous donors and Arizona’s Charitable Tax Credit.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

