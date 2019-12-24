Tax credit donors saved one Ronald McDonald House family more than $14,000

What: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona
Where: 2155 E. Allen Road, Tucson, 85719
Phone: 520-326-0060
Website: rmhctucson.org
No parent plans for their child to be critically ill. It’s not something any of us want to think about. Until you have to.
When Briquel Armenta had her first daughter, Evelyn, four years ago, she left the El Rio Birth & Women’s Center four hours later. She was expecting a similar routine last October when she and her husband drove from Rio Rico to deliver daughter No. 2.
Then Briquel’s completely healthy pregnancy took an unexpected and life-threatening turn. Five minutes after delivery, baby Leilani and her dad, German, were in an ambulance to the hospital.
Immediately Leilani was surrounded by a team of pediatric specialists. Leilani’s large and small intestine were in her chest cavity. Her lung was collapsed. Her heart was out of position. The medical team told Briquel and German to prepare for the worst.
Nothing in their lives prepared them for this.
Where would they stay while Leilani was in the hospital? Who would watch big sister Evelyn while all of this was happening?
This is where donors became their heroes. Because of the support of Tucsonans who took advantage of Arizona’s Charitable Tax Credit, Briquel’s family could take refuge at the Tucson Ronald McDonald House. Although families stay at no cost to them, every $100 donated allows the charity to care for one family for one night.
“Being able to stay at the Ronald McDonald House made all the difference,” Briquel said. “All the day-to-day things were taken care of for me, which made it easier to get through the emotional stuff. It was a nice place to stay and someone cooked lunch and dinner for us every day. Oh my gosh, there’s no way I could have figured out what to eat for dinner. I could barely parent.”
When donors use their charitable tax credit ($400 for individuals and $800 for married couples), they help keep the Ronald McDonald House free for guests. These gifts helped save the Armenta family an estimated $14,000 for lodging, meals, transportation, laundry and more over the 65 nights away from home.
“It really helped being around other parents going through similar things,” Briquel said. “Staying at the Ronald McDonald House gave me some consistency with Evelyn. I can’t imagine driving back and forth from Rio Rico every day or having to choose which daughter to spend time with.”
Leilani left the hospital with a feeding tube, multiple medications and strict guidelines about germ exposure. She will require close care and will need to travel to Tucson for additional surgeries throughout her life. And every time they need the Ronald McDonald House, it will be here for them – thanks to generous donors and Arizona’s Charitable Tax Credit.