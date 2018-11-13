Organization: Teen Outreach Pregnancy Services.
Address: 2700 E. Speedway, Tucson, 85716.
Phone: 520-888-2881.
Website: teenoutreachaz.org
Meet Alli. She was a typical teen living in Tucson until her sophomore year of high school when something happened that would forever change her life.
Alli discovered she was pregnant.
She was scared and not sure who to talk to. She knew she wanted to parent her child and continue school, but she was not sure how to be successful at both. As most young girls who experience a pregnancy, she was confused at not sure what she wanted to do.
Alli enrolled with Teen Outreach Pregnancy Services (TOPS) right after she found out she was seven weeks along.
Through the support of her case manager, she was able to confidently speak to her family, school and friends about the pregnancy.
She completed classes on healthy pregnancy, childbirth, parenting and healthy life skills. With the strength and support of her community, she was able to graduate from high school and is currently enrolled at Pima Community College in the radiological technology program.
Alli is even a two-time awardee of the TOPS Scholars program. TOPS Scholars is a board-run scholarship opportunity for all current and graduated participants of Teen Outreach Pregnancy Services.
Alli’s story could have been drastically different without the support she found at Teen Outreach Pregnancy Services.
You can help Alli, and other young moms succeed, too. With a $50 donation, you can help a young parent transport their child safely. With a $200 donation, you can help an expecting mom have a healthy pregnancy.
And for a $400 donation, you can help a young parent reach their goals by helping to cover the costs of their education.
The Arizona Tax Credit makes up 15 percent of our total budget, with 100 percent of our TOPS Scholars program supported through donations from tax credits.
Please considering donating to Teen Outreach Pregnancy Services and help Alli prove to her daughter, Paisley, that with the right support, young parents can and do succeed.
As a locally based nonprofit, TOPS relies heavily on the generosity from the Tucson community.
Without the support of our donors and volunteers, we would not have a scholarship program and would not be able to provide the much-needed services our community deserves.
With your support, TOPS can engage even more youth in our community and help all young families provide a brighter future for their children.