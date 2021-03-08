Arizona Credits Summary

The credits described above give you the opportunity to direct your tax dollars to the schools and charities of your choice at no cost. The state credits totaling $4,965 for “married filing joint” and $2,483 for all other filers can be claimed at one time for contributions made individually. With the exception of the Arizona Military Family Relief Fund Credit, unused credits will be carried forward for five succeeding years until used. Receipts should be retained for your records and provided to your tax preparer so they can account for it on your Arizona tax return. Contributions and fees paid by April 15, 2021 (except the Arizona Military Relief Fund and the S Corp. Private School Tuition Credits which must be paid on or before December 31, 2020) may be claimed on your 2020 income tax return. Under proposed federal tax regulations issued on August 23, 2018, you will no longer receive a federal tax deduction if a donation is allowable as an Arizona tax credit.