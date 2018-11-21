Arizona’s J.J. Taylor ranks third in the Pac-12 with 1,290 rushing yards. ASU’s Eno Benjamin ranks first with 1,444.
Benjamin has been the more consistent performer. He has eight games with 100 or more yards. The Sun Devils are 5-3 when that happens.
Oddly, Benjamin gained 38 yards or less in his other three games. ASU lost two of those, with the only win coming by a score of 16-13 over Michigan State. Benjamin caught six passes for a season-high 54 yards in that game.
Taylor has only four 100-yard games, but he rushed for at least 154 yards in all of them. Arizona is 3-1 when Taylor tops the century mark, 2-5 when he doesn’t.
Both players get stronger as games get longer, recording their highest average per carry in the fourth quarter. Benjamin averages 6.6 yards per rush in the fourth, Taylor 6.7.
Both players feasted on Oregon State’s porous run defense. Benjamin rushed for 312 yards and three touchdowns against the Beavers. Taylor totaled 284 yards and two scores.
Benjamin (5-10, 201) is the bigger back and has gotten more opportunities inside the 10-yard line. The sophomore has 27 carries inside the 10 and has scored seven touchdowns. Taylor (5-6, 184) has 13 carries and three TDs.