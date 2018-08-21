2017 record: 11-3, 7-2 Big 12
Coach: Gary Patterson (18th year)
Sked or alive? Unlike many other conferences, everybody plays everybody in the Big 12. Not everybody plays Ohio State, which is on TCU’s slate on Sept. 15. It’s a pseudo-home game in Arlington, but still. TCU then travels to Texas the following week. Patterson’s team will grow up fast.
Why they’re here: TCU has the fewest returning starters (11) in the Big 12. But six of them are on defense, where TCU invariably excels. And Patterson has been recruiting at a high level, stocking the skill positions with talent. It’ll be hard to get to double-digit wins for the fourth time in five years, but not impossible.