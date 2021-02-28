Teachers can get professional development credit at Tucson Festival of Books for children, teen sessions

Educators can receive professional development clock hours during the festival by documenting their attendance at children’s and teens’ author presentations and workshops.
Credit is available for all children and teen online sessions, at one hour per session.
A link to a submittal form will be available on the festival website. Click on the Children and Teens tab at the top of the page to find the link.
Complete one form, marking all the sessions you attended. Be sure to provide the email address that you used when attending those sessions.
A certificate of completion will be sent to you via email within 10 days of your submittal.