Buy Now

Despite threatening clouds overhead, Matthew Sanchez marches on with his brass contribution in the Tucson Marching 100 band just prior to a lightning delay at the Pueblo vs. Tucson high school football game at Tucson High Magnet School, 400 N. 2nd Ave., on Aug. 24, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.

Most high school football games played in Southern Arizona last Friday night were washed out by monsoon storms, which forced several games to be postponed until the following day — and, in one case, until Monday.

The Friday night lights are back on — fingers crossed — and this week’s slate of games shouldn’t disappoint. Our game of the week will the most storied rivalry on the east side of town: Sabino versus Sahuaro.

The Star’s Justin Spears breaks down each game and predicts how this week’s matchups will shake out. Each contest is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.