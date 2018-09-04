As the college football season kicked off, we saw a litany of headlines about social media misuse from athletes, coaches and staff. Whether it was a young man’s eighth-grade tweets that were unearthed to make his program look bad or an unflattering video posted to Hudl, online missteps are haunting young adults, parents, coaches and their programs. The knee-jerk reaction is to police our people’s social media platforms or to scare the living pants off of them, but studies are illustrating that caring — and not scaring — is the key to positively impacting and changing social media behavior.
In the past two months, our company, SM2, has been on an NFL rookie and NCAA Power Five football roadshow equipping and empowering players and coaches across the nation. From teams such as the NFL's New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills to colleges like Georgia, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Texas, Wake Forest, Florida, Washington and (of course) the UA, progressive leadership is helping their teams understand social media best practices vs. watching them get sidelined by digital debacles.