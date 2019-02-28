The GI Bill will be 75 years old in June.
When it became law, it was known as the Servicemen's Readjustment Act of 1944 and later the GI Bill of Rights.
While often known for its education benefit, the GI Bill's benefits following World War II also included low-cost mortgages, low-interest loans to start a business and a year of unemployment compensation.
Some things have changed, but the bill continues to give benefits to honorably discharged, active-duty veterans who qualify.
The Arizona Daily Star would like to know how the GI Bill affected you or your family. How did the benefits change your future?
Did it give you the chance to own a home so you could raise your family in comfort? Did it help you get a degree, which then changed your earning potential?
Go to tucson.com/GIBill to tell us your story. Select "family" for the topic. If you have a suitable photo, please upload it to the submission form. We plan to use as many as possible in our coverage of the anniversary of the G.I. Bill.
