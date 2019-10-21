The Star recently announced it would no longer run Erik Agard's weekly crossword puzzles in Thursday's Caliente section.
The Star had no intention of discontinuing Agard's crossword puzzles; however, he decided to step away from creating this specific crossword puzzle for the time being. We were saddened by this, as we really enjoyed Agard's fun, creative puzzles. From the feedback we've received, it sounds like many of you did as well.
However, we're hoping some of our new puzzle offerings pique your interest. Again, we're testing four new puzzles: Two will run each week for the next eight weeks, ending on Nov. 8. After that, editors at the Star will use reader feedback to determine which puzzles will continue to run.
We also run two daily crossword puzzles on the comics page, as well as two crosswords in the Sunday paper, including The New York Times crossword puzzle in the Home + Life section. We hope you will continue to enjoy those.
We welcome you to share your thoughts about our new puzzle offerings by completing this quick survey: tucson.com/calientepuzzles
HASHI
Hashi is a puzzle that uses lines to connect circled numbers so that all of the numbers eventually connect.
Each puzzle is based on an arrangement of circled numbers where the number in each circle tells how many lines should connect to it. The object is to connect all of the circled numbers according
to the number of lines so: There are no more than two lines running from one circled number to another.
Lines can only be vertical or horizontal and are not allowed to cross circled numbers or other lines.
When completed, all lines are interconnected enabling passage from any circled number to another.
Find the solution on Page 2.
HOCUS- FOCUS
The Hocus-Focus puzzle requires concentration and eagle-eye observational skills. Two similar drawings are presented, and players are challenged to find the differences.
Solutions are inverted at the bottom of Hocus-Focus.