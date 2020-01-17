Ten’s Adult Nightclub

Ten’s Adult Nightclub

  • Updated

5120 E. Speedway

History: Mostly excellent and good inspections until May 2017 when it got a needs-improvement rating followed by a pass. In March 2018 it got a needs-improvement rating followed by a pass. Received a needs-improvement rating Dec. 9.

What the inspector saw: Raw animal protein products were stored at unsafe cold temperatures, broken or melted lids on plastic and metal bins in refrigerator, broken light shield in kitchen.

Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Dec. 20.

Comment: The kitchen manager was unavailable for comment before the Star’s deadline.

