Ten’s Adult Nightclub

History: Mostly excellent and good inspections until May 2017 when it got a needs-improvement rating followed by a pass. In March 2018 it got a needs-improvement rating followed by a pass. Received a needs-improvement rating Dec. 9.
What the inspector saw: Raw animal protein products were stored at unsafe cold temperatures, broken or melted lids on plastic and metal bins in refrigerator, broken light shield in kitchen.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Dec. 20.
Comment: The kitchen manager was unavailable for comment before the Star’s deadline.