1. Rincon High School grad Chris Rastatter was one of 10 referees selected to officiate the ongoing Final Four. He was the only Pac-12 official chosen. This is Rastatter’s 16th consecutive NCAA Tournament since he got his start working in Tucson adult leagues 25 years ago. Humble beginnings for sure.
2. Tim Kish, a superb linebacker’s coach at Arizona and Oklahoma — and the UA’s interim head football coach late in the 2011 season — has moved back to Tucson. Kish, 64, retired after spending seven years coaching linebackers at Oklahoma, capping a remarkable career in which he coached at Army, Northwestern, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Bowling Green and Ball State. If you put together a list of the 10 leading UA assistant football coaches of the last 50 years, Kish would be on it.
3. OB Sports, which has operated the day-to-day business of Tucson’s five city golf courses as well as the Sewailo Golf Course, the Stone Canyon Club, La Paloma Country Club and two El Conquistador Country Club courses, was recently acquired by Troon, one of the world’s largest golf course management organizations. OB Sports has significantly improved the operation of the city’s five courses. If Troon can take it to a higher level — it plans to keep OB Sports’ personnel in Tucson — it’ll be a win-win.
4. Arizona sophomore Brooks Fail became a first-team All-American at last week’s NCAA men’s swimming championships. The Catalina Foothills High School grad finished third in the 500 freestyle finals with the second-best time in UA history. That puts Fail on a trajectory to seriously contend for the 2020 USA Olympic team.
5. No one keeps records of this stuff, but it’s likely Tucson drew a record combined attendance for non-major sports last weekend. UA softball at Hillenbrand Stadium drew 8,698, Roadrunners hockey at the Tucson Arena drew 8,857, WNIT basketball at McKale Center drew 7,717 and Sugar Skulls football at the Tucson Arena drew 4,004. That’s 29,276 for a weekend in which the Tucson teams went a combined 6-1. The Roadrunners, who play their final two regular season games at the Tucson Arena on Friday and Saturday, could draw 12,000 for those games.
6. NAU has retained men’s basketball coach Jack Murphy for the 2019-20 season. Murphy was an important part of Lute Olson‘s later-years operation at Arizona, and later an assistant coach for Josh Pastner at Memphis. Murphy had gone 19-75 the last three seasons at NAU but showed significant improvement this year, 8-12 in the Big Sky Conference. Murphy’s top four scorers all return in 2019-20, meaning the Lumberjacks are likely to contend for the Big Sky title as they did five years ago, finishing 13-5.
7. ASU basketball coach Bobby Hurley threw out the first pitch at the Diamondback’s home opener Friday. Really. On first glance it would seem that the Phoenix sports market has many more high-profile people to toss out the ceremonial Opening Day first pitch than Hurley. He has, after all, won a single NCAA Tournament game at ASU, and won no championships. But Hurley is the Adia Barnes of the current Phoenix sports market: his team is climbing, a fresh and enjoyable story, creating visions of much better things to come.
8. Pima College will learn this week if point guards JJ Nakai and Abram Carrasco make the NJCAA All-American first teams. Nakai has narrowed her college choices to Nevada and NAU. Carrasco is still exploring options. I think it’s a lock both will be named first-team All-Americans after becoming the career scoring leaders at PCC’s men’s and women’s basketball programs.
9. Mike Candrea's UA softball team will make history this week, playing three games at Grand Canyon University, the first time either Arizona or ASU has played softball on GCU’s turf. ASU does not play GCU in any sport. Arizona is 8-0 in Tucson against GCU softball teams. It’s such a big deal to some that Fox Sports Arizona will televise Saturday’s UA-Grand Canyon game at 1 p.m. The Antelopes are no one’s bottom-feeder. They beat No.1 Florida State and lost just 1-0 to No. 3 Oklahoma earlier this season.
10. A few weeks ago, Oregon State eliminated its women’s swimming program, which meant that Ironwood Ridge High standout Haley Mayhew‘s scholarship would not be honored. But Mayhew persevered and last week accepted a swimming scholarship to NAU. The Lumberjacks won the WAC title last month and have a strong program, with swimmers from New Zealand, Scotland, England, Mexico and now, Tucson.