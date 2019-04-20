1. Arizona grad Bob Baffert isn’t yet a year removed from winning horse racing’s 2018 Triple Crown with his remarkable horse, Justify. Now, two weeks before the Derby, Baffert trains three horses who appear to be among the top four favorites: Roadster, Game Winner and Improbable. At 66, Baffert remains at the top of his game.
2. Catalina Foothills opens the boys tennis state championships Tuesday ranked in a familiar spot, No. 1. The Falcons, under fourth-year coach Jeff Bloomberg, are 13-0, which means Bloomberg is 64-0 in his dual meets at the school, with state championships in 2016, 2017 and 2018. High school tennis has a rich history in Tucson, and Bloomberg appears to have a shot someday to rival the 128-1 record achieved by Tucson High tennis coach Ted Kissell in the late 1970s. Bloomberg, who is in the South Dakota tennis Hall of Fame, won two state championships in Pierre before moving to Tucson.
3. According to the American Hockey League, the Tucson Roadrunners averaged 4,294 fans per game at the Tucson Arena this season. That tops their first two seasons, when they averaged 4,217 and 4,054. How good is that? It’s No. 23 in the AHL, not even half of division rival San Diego Gulls’ 9,021. But it’s not bad for a franchise with 34 home games, 10 of them in mid-week.
4. UA sophomore shot-putter Jordan Geist has been sensational. His throw of 70 feet 10 inches last week is the school record and No. 1 in the NCAA this season. Those in the track and field business speak in reverent tones about “22-meter” shot-putters, a barrier equivalent to, say, high-jumping 7-6. Geist’s 70-10 throw is 21.59 meters. If he is to challenge for a spot on the 2020 USA Olympic team, he’ll have to exceed 22 meters. The Pac-12 record is exactly 22 meters (or 72-2 ¼) set in 1995 by the great John Godina of UCLA. Geist is now No. 4 in Pac-12 history.
5. Arizona sophomore golfer Tianlang Guan, who made the cut at the 2013 Masters when he was just 14 years old — he shot 73-75-77-75 at Augusta — had his most productive tournament as a Wildcat last week in the Western Intercollegiate. Guan, known to his Arizona teammates as “Langley,” shot 66-70 the final two days, his best back-to-back performances as a Wildcat. Coach Jim Anderson‘s team enters the Pac-12 championships Monday in Eugene, Oregon, and will look to contend for the title for the first time since 2005. Arizona hasn’t finished in the top six at the Pac-12 meet since 2008.
6. The Tucson Sugar Skulls have four regular season home games remaining at the Tucson Arena, and all will be played at 6 p.m. on Saturdays. The first three Sugar Skulls home games were played at 3 p.m., on Sundays, which is not good for attendance. It’s a good time for a nap. Those Saturday night games could draw close to 6,000 each. The Sugar Skulls are averaging 4,435 at the gate.
7. Tucson’s leading high school football program, Salpointe Catholic, opens spring workouts this week. Coach Dennis Bene‘s program is scheduled to host coaches/recruiters from Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska this week, and Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian next week. Four prospects — Lathan Ransom, Bruno Fina, Bijan Robinson and Jonah Miller — have been offered scholarships by Power 5 conference schools, and sophomore QB Treyson Bourguet seems set to become the fifth in that group. Bourguet, who is expected to sit out the first five games of the 2019 season under AIA transfer rules, is already 6-3 and close to 190 pounds with exceptional passing skills.
8. Can’t-miss TV viewing for Tucson golfers this week: Fox Sports’ classic TV series featuring America’s leading golf facilities — “18 Holes of Golf” — will broadcast a one-hour special on the Ventana Canyon Golf Club this week. Fox Sports Arizona will air the series Monday at 9 a.m., Thursday at 5 p.m., Friday at 8:30 a.m., and Saturday at 12:30 p.m. It is the first Southern Arizona course to be featured on the program; one of the guest hosts is former UA golfer Natalie Gulbis.
9. Kelly Pierce, who coached her alma mater, Salpointe Catholic, to back-to-back state soccer championships in 2018 and 2019, has added to her coaching duties. She is the new head coach of FC Tucson Women, replacing Amy Garelick, who resigned after six strong seasons and a 31-20-10 record. Pierce will coach the FC Tucson Women in their first game June 1 at Kino North Stadium.
10. Local golf is one of the top resources for fund-raising in almost any American community. Tucson has a remarkable history of raising tens of millions of dollars through golf — the Conquistadores alone have raised more than $25 million for Tucson charities. Here’s an example: Last week at the Highlands at Dove Mountain, golf pro Preston Otte staged the second annual PGA HOPE Foundation event to raise money for Southern Arizona’s Wounded Warriors. The event, in which many of Tucson’s golf pros participated, raised $10,332 in cash and another $5,000 in donated golf clubs, golf balls, hats and apparel for military veterans. Dove Mountain’s event came a day after the Conquistadores announced they raised $600,000 for Southern Arizona charities at the 2019 Cologuard Classic. Outstanding.