In the 1970s, Tucson became a stop for the world’s leading tennis players, from Chris Evert to Martina Navratilova. They played in WTT and L’eggs World Series of Tennis events at the Tucson Racquet Club and the TCC. Next weekend, the men’s ITF World Tennis Tour will be in Tucson to play at the Westward Look Pro Tennis Classic. The $25,000 event, which will go from Tucson to China, France, Spain and Tunisia, includes Tucson’s leading pro tennis player, Mitch McDaniels of Salpointe Catholic High School and the University of New Mexico. McDaniels is one of 20 players in qualifying competition, hoping to get a spot in the 16-man singles field.