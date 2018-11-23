Two assistant coaches participating in this year’s Territorial Cup are about to experience it from a different perspective.
Arizona offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Noel Mazzone spent two seasons in the same capacity at Arizona State from 2010-11. ASU linebackers coach/recruiting director Antonio Pierce played for the Wildcats from 1999-2000.
In his first meeting with the Tucson media in March, Mazzone was asked about being on the other side of the rivalry. He responded with typical sarcasm:
“What school you talking about? What? Where was that?”
Mazzone worked under Dennis Erickson and coached Brock Osweiler, who, in 2011, became the first ASU quarterback to pass for more than 4,000 yards.
The Sun Devils won the 2010 Territorial Cup game 30-29 in double overtime. The Wildcats won the following year 31-27, rallying from a 27-17 fourth-quarter deficit.
Arizona swept ASU in Pierce’s two seasons as a regular. Despite going undrafted, he would play nine seasons for the Washington Redskins and New York Giants. He became a high school coach and studio analyst at ESPN, where he formed a friendship with colleague Herm Edwards.
After he became ASU’s coach, Edwards hired Pierce, who had been coaching at Long Beach Poly in Southern California.
“I'll always be an Arizona Wildcat in my heart,” Pierce told the Arizona Republic this week. “But there's a point in time where you take care of your family and make business decisions.”