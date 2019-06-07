To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Log in
Current Subscriber?
Activate now
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe now
Subscribe today for unlimited access
Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 7, 2019 @ 8:39 pm
Scottsdale Bella Vista Prep’s Terry Armstrong, left, wears the same number as Golden State All-Star Kevin Durant, and tries to model his game after him as well.
Position: Guard
Year: Freshman
Height: 6-6
Weight: 185 pounds
Status: On scholarship