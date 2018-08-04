I wanna thank all the other schools that recruited me but this is my final 10 schools🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/N5xu2IuQNe— Terry Armstrong (@TerryTerry25) August 4, 2018
Small forward • 6-6 • 185 pounds • Flint, Michigan • 4 stars
Status: Armstrong announced a final 10 on Saturday that included UA, ASU, Oregon, New Mexico, Florida State, Xavier, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan State and Mississippi State. The Flint native is now playing for Scottsdale’s Bella Vista Prep.
He said it: “Every time I go back to Michigan, (Michigan State coaches) have me come down to the games, shoot in their gym.” (to Whistle 2 Whistle Sports in January)