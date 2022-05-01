Name: Terry Bailey

Job Title: Assistant Coordinator Steele Innovative Learning Center at UA College of Nursing.

Staff Nurse at Tucson Medical Center

Organization: University of Arizona College of Nursing, Tucson Medical Center

Education: RN BSN

Professional Affiliations: Society for Simulation, INACSL

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

In my 45-year nursing career, I have been blessed with wonderful coworkers in both my bedside nursing role at Tucson Medical Center and in the Simulation Lab at the UA College of Nursing. The people I work with have made it possible to get through the challenges and hard times, and celebrate the successes and rewards of our profession. In my clinical role, I have worked on the Women’s Care Unit caring for women in stages of life from childbearing to end of life. I have been inspired by their wisdom and strength and privileged to have the opportunity to make a difference during some of the most joyous and difficult times in their lives.

Moving away from the bedside and embracing education in nursing has been a natural transition. The pathway I took from LPN, to ADN to BSN energized my love of learning and reinforced the reality that a good nurse needs to be a lifelong learner. Helping prepare nursing students at JTED, Pima Community College, Pima Medical Institute and now the UA College of Nursing is an honor and investment in our future.

I believe the best nurses I know and one of the reasons I have stayed so long in the profession is having the “heart” for nursing, in addition to knowledge and skills.

Patients, families and students can recognize if there is true caring and love that form the basis of all you do.

I always knew I wanted to be a nurse. I am grateful to my family, friends and coworkers for the love and support that have helped me grow and become the nurse I am today. Nursing is not merely a job; it is who you choose to be.

