Terry Kyte, Bisbee Breakfast Club

Terry Kyte, owner and chef of Bisbee Breakfast Club, is known for his sense of humor and outgoing personality. Terry is also the owner of Ombre Coffee, which is served at Bisbee Breakfast Club and has a store front connected to BBC’s Broadway location in Tucson.
Terry’s commitment to community has led to partnering with the International Rescue Committee to provide newly arrived refugees the opportunity to work. He continues to hire refugees from the IRC because of their stellar work ethic and reliability.