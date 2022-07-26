Test parent asset

This is a test.
For Star subscribers: Our little corner of the Sonoran Desert gets the full David Attenborough treatment in a new BBC nature documentary set to premiere on PBS on July 27.
For Star subscribers: An 826-unit complex in Tucson's Catalina Foothills, has sold for $178 million — more than $215,000 per apartment.
For Star subscribers: The brewery will have six to 10 beers on tap, and will double as a cafe space, with a full coffee and espresso menu in the mornings.
The Sabino Canyon Crawler is offering weekly night tours of Sabino Canyon in Tucson, Arizona, every Saturday through October 2022. The 7.4-mile long roundtrip tour starts at 8 p.m.
What's happening in Tucson this weekend: Backpack giveaways, movies, markets, a pop-up nightclub, kid-friendly activities, cat karaoke and more events in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley, Arizona areas. Some events are free!
For Star subscribers: Pima County Attorney Laura Conover is siding with Planned Parenthood and against Attorney General Mark Brnovich in his bid to enforce a ban on virtually all abortions in Arizona.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
In a twist worthy of #Pac12AfterDark, the reviled night games could play a vital role in the conference’s survival.
The 51-year-old inmate was found unresponsive with injuries prison officials say are consistent with being beaten inside his shared housing unit.
For Star subscribers: Concerns about rising interest rates, construction and labor costs have caused homebuilders to pull back on new homes amid a housing shortage.
