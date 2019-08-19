2018 record: 9-4, 5-3, SEC
Coach: Jimbo Fisher (second year)
Sked or alive? Like SEC West rival LSU, Texas A&M might be better than its final record suggests. The Aggies visit defending national champion Clemson in Week 2. They host Alabama on Oct. 12. And they finish the season with road games against Georgia and LSU. Are we sure this whole SEC thing was a good idea?
Why they’re here: There’s a lot to like. Kellen Mond is among the most underrated quarterbacks in the country. Most of the starting offensive line returns; the same goes for the wide receivers. The defense isn’t on the same level as the SEC’s elite, however. And the schedule likely will keep the Aggies out of the CFP mix.