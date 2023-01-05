Texas fires Beard following arrest, calling him 'unfit'

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas fired basketball coach Chris Beard, who faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée, with the school telling his attorney on Thursday that Beard is "unfit" for the position.

Beard had five years left on a seven-year guaranteed contract that included a provision he could be fired for cause if he was charged with a felony or committed other behavior unbecoming of his position or that reflected poorly on the university.

The charge of assault by strangulation/suffocation family violence carries a possible prison sentence of two to 10 years if convicted; the woman told police Beard strangled and bit her, but later denied he choked her.

Beard had been suspended without pay since he was arrested, and school officials had said there was internal investigation.

The university's vice president of legal affairs, Jim Davis, wrote in a letter to Beard's attorney Thursday that Beard engaged in "unacceptable behavior that makes him unfit to serve as head coach at our university." Whether prosecutors continue with the case does not determine whether Beard engaged in conduct unbecoming of the school, Davis wrote.

Police responded to an emergency call at Beard’s house after midnight on Dec. 12 and arrested him after Beard's fiancée, Randi Trew, told officers he choked her from behind, bit her and hit her when the two got in an argument.

The Associated Press does not typically identify alleged victims of extreme violence, but Trew issued a public statement on Dec. 23 in which she denied telling police Beard choked her. She also said she never intended for him to be arrested or prosecuted.

"Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening," Trew said in her statement. "Chris has stated that he was acting in self-defense, and I do not refute that. I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way."

Trew’s statement did not address why she made the emergency call or other details in the police report, such as bite marks on her arm and abrasions on her face, and telling officers that she couldn’t breathe for about five seconds.

Beard’s attorney, Perry Minton, has said the coach is innocent and pointed to Trew's statement in a letter sent early Thursday to the university, in which Minton pressed the school to keep Beard.

"Coach Beard has not done anything to violate any provision of his contract with the University of Texas," Minton wrote, adding he expects the charges to be dropped.

Minton's letter also said Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte "has repeatedly reported to our team that he is certain that Chris Beard did nothing wrong — and is innocent." It also said that Texas officials told Beard to resign or be fired.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ex-Cat Crump, now at Michigan State, pleads guilty to misdemeanors

ANN ARBOR, Mich.— A Michigan State football player facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanors.

The felony was dropped, under a deal with prosecutors, and Khary Crump's record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation, attorney Mike Nichols said.

A former Arizona Wildcat who transferred to Michigan State, Crump was one of seven Spartans players facing charges. Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after Michigan defeated the Spartans, 29-7, on Oct. 29. Video showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows.

Crump in one video appeared to swing his helmet at a Michigan player. Nichols said a letter of apology to Gemon Green was part of the deal.

"This was handled in great fashion, but it could have only been done so by a Maryland Terrapin," said Judge Cedric Simpson, a Maryland graduate.

Crump was suspended by coach Mel Tucker. In addition, the Big Ten has suspended him for eight games in 2023.

The defensive back had one tackle in four games in 2022.

BASEBALL

Yankees add Minaya as senior adviser

NEW YORK — The Yankees are bulking up on front office talent, hiring Omar Minaya on Thursday as a senior adviser to baseball operations.

A former general manager of the Montreal Expos and New York Mets, the 64-year-old Minaya joins a group of experienced leaders built around Brian Cashman, who has been Yankees GM since 1998 and is the longest-serving baseball operations head in the major leagues. Former San Francisco GM Brian Sabean was hired Tuesday as executive adviser and former Chicago Cubs GM Jim Hendry has been a special assignment scout since 2012.

"We’ve been around long enough to know that we don’t know it all and we’ve been around long enough to know that we just want to be able to help," Minaya said.

New York, which has gone without a World Series title since 2009, added pitcher Carlos Rodón and reliever Tommy Kahnle during the offseason and re-signed Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.

Minaya was Major League Baseball's first Latino general manager with the Expos from 2002-04 and then went to Mets as their GM from 2004-2010.

He said Cashman had approached him a year earlier but the time wasn't right.