2018 record: 10-4, 7-2 Big 12
Coach: Tom Herman (third year)
Sked or alive? LSU in Week 2 and Oklahoma in mid-October in Dallas are the games that jump off the page. Less obvious but potentially tricky: A stretch of three road contests in a four-game span from Oct. 26-Nov. 23. Texas visits TCU, Iowa State and Baylor during that stretch. The Horned Frogs and Cyclones made our Top 25.
Why they’re here: The Longhorns improved by three wins in Year 2 under Herman. They lost a lot on defense but return the dynamic pitch-and-catch combo of Sam Ehlinger (3,292 yards, 25-5 TD-INT) and Collin Johnson (68-985-6). Some in the analytics community are down on Texas. But if you believe in Herman and Ehlinger, the top 10 is again within reason.