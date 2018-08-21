2017 record: 7-6, 5-4 Big 12
Coach: Tom Herman (second year)
Sked or alive? Once they reach mid-September, the Longhorns won’t be able to come up for air for a while. They host USC and TCU in consecutive weeks before visiting Kansas State, which is always a tough out. Then comes the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl.
Why they’re here: If you believe Herman is a good coach – and if you believe the recruiting rankings – Texas is going to surge sooner than later. Some of the pieces already are in place, including a stacked secondary. If sophomore QB Sam Ehlinger, the probable starter, can take a step forward, so too can the Longhorns.