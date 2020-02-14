The owl made of random letters is the 12th in an exclusive series of icons for the Tucson Festival of Books by Arizona Daily Star illustrator Chiara Bautista. A group of owls is a parliament, which originates from C.S. Lewis’ description of the late-night meeting of owls in "The Chronicles of Narnia." The owls met to discuss the state of affairs in the land, much like a book club.
TFOB 2020: About the owl
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The pastor at a south-side Catholic church was killed Friday morning in a crash near Sahuarita, officials confirmed.
- Updated
Cultural icon Oprah Winfrey chose the Tucson area as the setting for a much-hyped TV program about the controversial novel "American Dirt." Th…
- Updated
The mid-century home, laid out in a hexagon, will be open to the community for tours, short-term stays.
- Updated
The cause of death was blacked out in the report. Steve Mark Brashear's remains were found Dec. 30 along the Pima Canyon Trail.
- Updated
El padre Raúl Valencia se distinguió por ayudar desde antes de ser sacerdote. Iba a su natal Nogales, Sonora, el viernes 7 de febrero, cuando tuvo un accidente en la carretera Interestatal 19.
- Updated
Check out fun activities in Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana. This weekend is filled with shows, wine, chocolate-serving firefighters, freebies, …
- Updated
The judge says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service didn't adequately protect imperiled species including the jaguar from the mine.
- Updated
More than 1,000 people attended Mass on Tuesday at St. Augustine Cathedral, Tucson, for Father Raul Valencia, who died Friday in a vehicle col…
- Updated
El 17 de marzo de 1957 fue solo un día en los 27 años de vida del Moro, pero fue el día que lo inmortalizó. La historia del caballo es plasmada por María Frisby en un libro que se presenta el 7 de febrero en el Consulado de México en Tucsón.
- Updated
“We’re doing everything we can to get those vouchers into the hands of people who need them,” says Tucson's housing director.