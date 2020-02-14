TFOB 2020: About the owl

TFOB 2020: About the owl

The owl made of random letters is the 12th in an exclusive series of icons for the Tucson Festival of Books by Arizona Daily Star illustrator Chiara Bautista. A group of owls is a parliament, which originates from C.S. Lewis’ description of the late-night meeting of owls in "The Chronicles of Narnia." The owls met to discuss the state of affairs in the land, much like a book club. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News