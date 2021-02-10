tfob authors

A Tom Angleberger GraphixCon: A Celebration of Graphic Novels Sat., 1 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage Tom Angleberger wrote the New York Times best-selling Star Wars Origami Yoda series. He is also the author-illustrator of “Fake Mustache,” the Qwikpick Papers series and the Geronimo Stilton series. Anne Applebaum ^America the Dutiful? Sun., 3 p.m. Friends of the Festival Stage Anne Applebaum is a staff writer for The Atlantic and a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian. Applebaum’s newest book, “The Twilight of Democracy,” is about the abandonment of liberal democratic ideals. Mateo Askaripour The Humanizing Power of Humor Sat., 9 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Brooklyn-based writer Mateo Akaripour was a 2018 Rhode Island Writers Colony writer-in-residence whose writing has appeared in numerous publications. “Black Buck” is his debut novel. B Kate Bieberdorf Kate the Chemist: Everyone Is a Scientist Sat., 3 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage Dr. Kate Bieberdorf breaks down the image of the stereotypical scientist, and has appeared on The Today Show and Late Night with Stephen Colbert. She writes the Kate the Chemist books. Livia Blackburne Navigating Multiple Cultures and Identities Sat., 3 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Livia Blackburne is a New York Times bestselling author whose work includes the Midnight Thief and Rosemarked. Blackburn earned a Ph.D. in cognitive neuroscience before publishing her first novel in 2014. Angeline Boulley Stand Up, Speak Up in the Face of Adversity Sun., 11 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Angeline Boulley is a former Director of the Office of Indian Education at the U.S. Department of Education and writes about her Ojibwe community. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” is her debut novel. David Bowles Anything is Possible: Fantasy Journeys of Adventure and Conflict Sat., 11 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage David Bowles is a Mexican-American author from south Texas, where he teaches at the University of Texas Río Grande Valley. His latest books are “Rise of the Halfling King” and “Battle of the Bad-Breath Bats.” Appearing Courtesy of Nancy Pitt Alexandra Bracken Fantasy Worlds of Power and Deception Sun., 1 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Alexandra Bracken is the best-selling author of The Darkest Minds and the Passenger series. Her work, available in more than 15 languages, has been adapted for the big screen. Her most recent book is “Lore.” H.W. Brands Prophets and Statesmen Sun., 1 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage H.W. Brands is a New York Times best-selling historian and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist. An expert in American history, his latest work is “The Zealot and the Emancipator.” Appearing Courtesy of Karen Zittleman & David Sadker Douglas Brinkley ^One Small Step, One Giant Leap Sat., 9 a.m. Arizona Daily Star Tent Douglas Brinkley is a history professor at Rice University, a CNN historian and a contributing editor at Vanity Fair. He has also written six New York Times best-sellers. His new book is “American Moonshot.” David S. Brown ^Henry Adams, the Last American Aristocrat Sun., 9 a.m. Citi Stage David S. Brown teaches history at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania. He is the author of several books including “The Last American Aristocrat.” Monica Brown Dreaming Big and Working Hard: Celebrations of Latin America Sun., 11 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Monica Brown is a Spanish and English-language author of biographies and picture books. Her work includes the Lola Levine chapter books and “Sharuko: el arqueólogo Peruano/Peruvian Archaeologist.” Elise Bryant Love, Secrets and Laughter Sun., 3 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Elise Bryant is releasing her debut novel, “Happily Ever Afters,” in January of 2021. Bryant’s young adult novels tell stories about the positive experiences of Black youth in the US. James Lee Burke Grand Master of Mystery James Lee Burke Sat., 3 p.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage James Lee Burke is an award-winning and New York Times best-selling author of mystery novels. His fortieth novel, “A Private Cathedral,” was published in August. Appearing Courtesy of the Cunningham Family C Kathy Cano-Murillo Viva Frida! Celebrating Frida Kahlo Sat., 1 p.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Kathy Cano-Murillo is an author, artist and founder of the award-winning brand CraftyChica. She has authored seven craft books and two novels. Her most recent work is on Frida Kahlo. Sarwat Chadda Rick Riordian Presents: Action, Intrigue, and Myth Sat., 9 a.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage Sarwat Chadda, a Muslim immigrant to London, has published in a dozen languages, writing comic books, TV shows and novels. His new book is “City of the Plague God,” a Rick Riordan Presents fantasy. Roshani Chokshi Rick Riordian Presents: Action, Intrigue, and Myth Sat., 9 a.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage Roshani Chokshi is the author of the Pandava series, which includes “Aru Shah and the End of Time,” and its sequels, “Aru Shah and the Song of Death” and “Aru Shah and the Tree of Wishes.” Appearing Courtesy of Friends of Western Art P. Djèlí Clark Gods and Demons Sun., 3 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage P. Djèlí Clark is the award-winning author of science fiction novellas “The Black God’s Drums,” “The Haunting of Tram Car 015” and “Ring Shout,” and a historian specializing in slavery and emancipation. Ann Cleeves Meet Ann Cleeves Sun., 9 a.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Ann Cleves is an award-winning mystery author. Her most recent work is the ninth book in the Vera Stanhope series, “The Darkest Evening.” Appearing Courtesy of Andy & Stuart Shatken Lesa Cline-Ransome Looking Back, Moving Forward through Relationships Sun., 3 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Lesa Cline-Ransome writes biographies such as “Before She Was Harriet” and “Finding Langston.” “Leaving Lymon” and “Being Clem” complete the Finding Langston trilogy. Lesa hosts the TV series, “Past Present.” Matthew Cordell Taking Another Look: Story and Imagination Sat., 1 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Matthew Cordell illustrated “The Only Fish in the Sea” and “Follow That Frog” by Philip Stead. He also created “Hello, Neighbor! The Kind and Caring World of Mister Rogers” and “Wolf in the Snow.” Eduardo C. Corral Poetry with Eduardo Corral Sun., 9 a.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage Eduardo C. Corral’s books include “Slow Lightning,” winner of the Yale Series of Younger Poets Competition, and “Guillotine,” long-listed for the 2020 National Book Award for poetry. Peter Cozzens Prophets and Statesmen Sun., 1 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Peter Cozzens writes about the American Civil War and the American West. His latest work is “Tecumseh and the Prophet.” Appearing Courtesy of Dr. Richard and Madeleine Wachter Susan A. Crane ^Who Makes History? Sat., 9 a.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Susan A. Crane has been a professor of history at the University of Arizona since 1995. Her book is “Nothing Happened: A History and Collecting and Historical Consciousness in Early Nineteenth-Century Germany.” Appearing Courtesy of Drs. Jill & Herschel Rosenzweig D Arianna Davis Viva Frida! Celebrating Frida Kahlo Sat., 1 p.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Arianna Davis is the digital director of O, the Oprah Magazine, where she runs their website, OprahMag.com. She released her newest book, “What Would Frida Do?” in October. David Davis ^Basketball: More Than A Game Sat., 11 a.m. Citi Stage David Davis is the author/editor of six books, the most recent being “Wheels of Courage.” Davis started his career as a journalist working for LA Weekly and has been featured in a number of publications. Appearing Courtesy of Susan & John W. Madden, III Christine Day Heartdrum: Native Voices and Visions Sun., 9 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Christine Day, a member of the Upper Skagit tribe, grew up in Seattle. Her debut novel, “I Can Make This Promise,” was a Charlotte Huck Award Honor Book. Appearing Courtesy of Path to Happiness Natalie Diaz Seeing the World Through My Eyes Sun., 9 a.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Natalie Diaz is an award-winning Mojave poet. She is the author of “Postcolonial Love Poem.” Diaz currently lives in Mohave Valley, Arizona, where she works to revitalize the Mojave language. Fred Dust ^We Need to Talk Sat., 1 p.m. Science Stage Fred Dust is the founder of Making Conversation, LLC and works at the intersection of business, society and creativity. Dust is the author of the forthcoming book “Making Conversation.” Appearing Courtesy of Frank Farias Paul Dye Shuttle, Houston Sun., 3 p.m. Science Stage Paul Dye has four decades of aviation experience. He retired from NASA in 2013 as the longest-serving flight director in history. His book is “Shuttle, Houston: My Life in the Center Seat of Mission Control.” Appearing Courtesy of Lynn & Lenny Snyder E Ben Ehrenreich ^Road Map: Finding Hope in Uncertain Times Sun., 9 a.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Ben Ehrenreich writes about climate change for The Nation. His most recent book is the “Desert Notebooks,” which is a New York Times Notable Book. Appearing Courtesy of Frank and Kathryn Hartley Paola Escobar The Queen of Tejano Music: Selena! Sun., 11 a.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Paola Escobar is a Colombian graphic designer and illustrator. She has worked for a variety of publishers, including Penguin Random House and Scholastic UK. Her new book is “Queen of Tejano Music: Selena.” Edison Eskeets Send a Runner Sat., 9 a.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Edison Eskeets is a former All-American runner, coach, artist and teacher who has been running for more than 50 years. He is co-author of “Send a Runner.” He lives between Ganado and northern New Mexico. F Hafsah Faizal Fantasy Worlds of Power and Deception Sun., 1 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Hafsah Faizal is the New York Times best-selling author of “We Hunt the Flame.” The sequel, “We Free the Stars,” will be released in 2021. John Feinstein ^John Feinstein, Scott Simon Sun., 1 p.m. Citi Stage John Feinstein is a regular contributor to the Washington Post, Golf Digest and Golf World. He has written 29 books, including his latest: “The Back Roads to March” about the NCAA Basketball Tournament. Appearing Courtesy of Nancy & John Stubblefield John Ferris ^Cyber Threats in the 21st Century Sat., 9 a.m. Friends of the Festival Stage John Ferris is a professor of history at the University of Calgary, where he is also a fellow at the Centre for Military and Strategic Studies. His most recent work is “Behind the Enigma.” Appearing Courtesy of the Wallach Family Frank Figliuzzi The Keeper of the Code Sat., 11 a.m. Friends of the Festival Stage Frank Figliuzzi is an MSNBC columnist and a national security contributor for NBC News and MSNBC. He is the author of “The FBI Way: Inside the Bureau’s Code of Excellence.” Appearing Courtesy of Gerald and Barbara Goldberg Sharon G. Flake Stand Up, Speak Up in the Face of Adversity Sun., 11 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Sharon G. Flake exploded onto the literary scene with her novel “The Skin I’m In” and was named a Publishers Weekly Flying Start. Since she’s won numerous awards. Her most recent novel is “The Life I’m In.” Daniel Freed Commander or Con? Sun., 1 p.m. Friends of the Festival Stage Daniel M. Freed is a senior producer for CNBC’s white-collar crime documentary series American Greed. Along with Jeff Testerman, he is the author of “Call Me Commander.” Appearing Courtesy of Steve Alley G John Gallagher Kids Love Comics: Max Meow Drawing Workshop Sun., 9 a.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage John Gallagher is the creator of the Max Meow booksand art director of the National Wildlife Federation’s Ranger Rick magazine. He has been drawing comics since age five and is co-founder of Kids Love Comics. Lisa Gardner Crime and Punishment Sat., 11 a.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage Strong Female Protagonists Sun., 11 a.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage Lisa Gardner is a New York Times best-selling author of 23 suspense novels, including “The Neighbor.” She also expects to release another novel, “Before She Disappeared,” in 2021. Appearing Courtesy of Carol & Norman Levine Cate Glass Dangerous Heroines Sun., 11 a.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Cate Glass writes the fantasy adventure series Chimera. Her latest and the final book in the series is “The Summoning of Demons.” Under her name Carol Berg, she has also written 15 epic fantasy novels. Laura Gomez Inventing Latinos Sat., 3 p.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Laura E. Gómez is a professor of law, sociology and Chicana/Chicano studies at UCLA. She is the author of “Inventing Latinos,” as well as “Manifest Destinies,” “Mapping Race” and “Misconceiving Mothers.” Ioan Grillo Blood, Guns and Money Sun., 9 a.m. Friends of the Festival Stage Ioan Grillo is a contributing writer at the New York Times specializing in crime and drugs. He is the author of “El Narco” and “Blood Gun Money.” Meghan Cox Gurdon ^Listen up: Reading Aloud Will Change Your Life! Sat., 11 a.m. Arizona Daily Star Tent Meghan Cox Gurdon is a book critic, essayist, former foreign correspondent and the children’s book critic for the Wall Street Journal. Her book is “The Enchanted Hour: The Miraculous Power of Reading Aloud in the Age of Distraction.” Appearing Courtesy of The Arizona Daily Star H Desmond Hall Survival and Hope in an Unfair World Sat., 3 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Desmond Hall was born in Jamaica, West Indies, and moved to Jamaica, Queens. He worked as a high school teacher, counselor for teen ex-cons and as Spike Lee’s creative director. His book is “Your Corner Dark.” Jacquelyn Dowd Hall ^Who Makes History? Sat., 9 a.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Jacquelyn Dowd Hall is the founding director of the Southern Oral History Program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the author of “Sisters and Rebels: A Struggle for the Soul of America.” Dan Hampton ^Revenge is a Dish Best Served Bold Sun., 9 a.m. Arizona Daily Star Tent Dan Hampton is a New York Times best-selling author and retired U.S. Air Force Colonel. His latest book is “Operation Vengeance.” Appearing Courtesy of The Arizona Daily Star Kristin Harmel ^The Indomitable Female Spirit Sat., 3 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Kristin Harmel is the New York Times best-selling, USA Today best-selling and number-one international bestselling author of “The Book of Lost Names,” “The Winemaker’s Wife” and a dozen other novels. Appearing Courtesy of Marney Welmers Shawn Harris Searching for Hope, Longing for Comfort Sun., 1 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage On Your Mark, Get Set Draw: Illustrator Draw-Off Sun., 3 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage Shawn Harris is an artist/musician who created record and poster art for musicians like Adele, Snoop Dogg, 311 and his group, Matches. His books include “Everyone’s Awake” and “Have You Ever Seen a Flower?” Kevin Henkes Imagination, Dreams and Wishes Sat., 9 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Kevin Henkes is the award-winning author of “Kitten’s First Full Moon,” Waiting,” “Owen”, and “Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse.” His new books are “Sun Flower Lion” and “Billy Miller Makes a Wish.” Van Hoang Anything is Possible: Fantasy Journeys of Adventure and Conflict Sat., 11 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Van Hoang is the author of the new fantasy adventure “Girl Giant and the Monkey King.” The work is Hoang’s debut novel and follows an 11-year-old girl on her adventure with the Monkey King. Kimberly Willis Holt Looking Back, Moving Forward through Relationships Sun., 3 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Kimberly Willis Holt writes award-winning novels, including “When Zachary Beaver Came to Town” a National Book Award for Young People’s Literature winner, and the sequel, “The Ambassador of Nowhere Texas.” J Sarah Jacoby Searching for Hope, Longing for Comfort Sun., 1 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Sarah Jacoby is author of “Forever or a Day” and illustrator of “Rabbit and the Motorbike” and “The Important Thing About Margaret Wise Brown.” Her new book, “Can I Sit with You?” is dedicated to her dog. Victoria Jamieson Heartbreak and Hope: Life in a Refugee Camp Sat., 1 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Victoria Jamieson is a graphic novelist of “All’s Faire in Middle School” and the Newbery Honor “Roller Girl.” Her collaboration with Omar Mohamed, “When Stars are Scattered,” is a National Book Award Finalist. J. A. Jance Murder in Fact and Fiction Sat., 1 p.m. Citi Stage Strong Female Protagonists Sun., 11 a.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage J.A. Jance is the author of 22 J.P. Beaumont, 17 Joanna Brady, set in Southern AZ, and 11 Ali Reynolds books. Also, poetry, novellas & thrillers! Her newest books are:”Credible Threat” & “Missing & Endangered” Beverly Jenkins What’s Past Is Present Sun., 1 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Beverly Jenkins is a romance author whose work features multicultural themes. She received the 2017 Romance Writers of America Nora Roberts Lifetime Achievement Award. Her new book is “Wild Rain.” Varian Johnson GraphixCon: A Celebration of Graphic Novels Sat., 1 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage Varian Johnson is the award-winning author of novels for children and young adults, including “The Parker Inheritance,” “The Great Greene Heist” and the graphic novel “Twins.” He lives with his family in Texas. Robert Jones Jr. Bonds Forged in Survival Sun., 11 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Robert Jones Jr. has written for the New York Times, Essence, OkayAfrica, The Feminist Wire and The Grio. His debut novel, “The Prophets,” published in January. K Janice Kaplan ^She Said, She Said Sat., 3 p.m. Arizona Daily Star Tent Janice Kaplan is the author of 15 books including the New York Times best-seller “The Gratitude Diaries.” Her latest novel is “The Genius of Women.” Appearing Courtesy of The Arizona Daily Star Joe Kenda Murder in Fact and Fiction Sat., 1 p.m. Citi Stage Joe Kenda is a 23-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department. He will host a new television crime series on Investigation Discovery. His new book is “Killer Triggers.” Charles Kenny The Plague Cycle Sun., 11 a.m. Science Stage Charles Kenny works at the Center for Global Development. He is the author of the book “Getting Better: Why Global Development Is Succeeding, and How We Can Improve the World Even More.” Hena Khan Navigating Multiple Cultures and Identities Sat., 3 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Hena Khan is a Pakistani-American writer. She is the author of “Amina’s Voice” and “Amina’s Song” as well as picturebooks such as “Golden Domes and Silver Lanterns” and”Under My Hijab.” Arthur Kleinman The Soul of Care Sun., 1 p.m. Science Stage Harvard physician and anthropologist Arthur Kleinman is a leader in global health and cultural psychiatry. His new book is “The Soul of Care: The Moral Education of a Doctor and Husband.” Appearing Courtesy of Lindy Mullinax & Ray Moldow Dean Koontz ^Conversation with Dean Koontz Sat., 9 a.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Dean Koontz’s books are published in 38 languages and he has sold over 500 million copies to date. His work includes the New York Times best-sellers “Elsewhere” and “Devoted.” Jim Kristofic Send a Runner Sat., 9 a.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Jim Kristofic grew up on the Navajo Reservation in northeastern Arizona. He has written for the Navajo Times, Arizona Highways and High Country News. He is the co-author of “Send a Runner.” Julia Kuo On Your Mark, Get Set Draw: Illustrator Draw-Off Sun., 3 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage Julia Kuo is a Taiwanese-American illustrator who has worked with The New York Times and Google, and who teaches illustration courses. She illustrates picturebooks, including “I Dream of Popo.” L Kiese Laymon Who Am I, Anyway? Sat., 3 p.m. Citi Stage Kiese Laymon, a professor at the University of Mississippi, is the author of the upcoming novel “Long Division,” the memoir “Heavy,” and the essay collection “How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America.” Loan Le Love, Secrets and Laughter Sun., 3 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Pushcart Prize–nominated writer Loan Le’s short stories appear in CRAFT Literary, Mud Season Review and Angel City Review. She works in publishing and lives in Manhattan. “A Pho Love Story” is her first novel. Silvia Lopez The Queen of Tejano Music: Selena! Sun., 11 a.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Silvia Lopez is a bilingual author who writes children’s books in both Spanish and English. Her works include “My Little Golden Book about Frida Kahlo” and “Just Right Family: An Adoption Story.” M Diana Ma Love, Secrets and Laughter Sun., 3 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Diana Ma is a Chinese-American author with degrees in creative writing. She is part of the We Need Diverse Books Mentorship Program. “Heiress Apparently” is her debut novel. She lives in Seattle. Helen Macdonald Take Wing with Helen Macdonald Sat., 9 a.m. Citi Stage Helen Macdonald is a British writer, naturalist and a research scholar whose latest book is a collection of stories entitled “Vesper Flights.” This is her first visit to the Tucson Festival of Books. Appearing Courtesy of the Sandroff Family Michael E. Mann The Future Is Now for Climate Change Sat., 3 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Michael E. Mann is the author of five books about climate change. He’s releasing a new book, “The New Climate War: The Battle to Take Back Our Planet,” in 2021. Appearing Courtesy of K.I. Wildman Andrew Maraniss Play Ball: Risk, Equity, and Social Justice Sun., 9 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage ^One Strike and You’re Out Sun., 3 p.m. Arizona Daily Star Tent Andrew Maraniss is a New York Times best-selling author of sports and history. His new books inlcude “Games of Deception,” about the Nazi Olympics and “Singled Out” about outfielder Glen Burke. David Maraniss ^Hurray for the Red, White and Who? Sun., 11 a.m. Arizona Daily Star Tent David Maraniss is an editor at the Washington Post and the award-winning author of many bestselling biographies and histories. “A Good American Family” is his 12th book. Appearing Courtesy of The Arizona Daily Star Juana Martinez-Neal Dreaming Big and Working Hard: Celebrations of Latin America Sun., 11 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Juana Martinez-Neal illustrates picturebooks, including “La Princesa and the Pea” and “Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story.” Her most recent book is “Zonia’s Rain Forest,” set in her native Peru. Tiffany McDaniel Bonds Forged in Survival Sun., 11 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Tiffany McDaniel is a novelist, poet and visual artist born and raised in Ohio. She is the author of the novels “The Summer That Melted Everything” and, most recently, “Betty.” Matthew McGough Trials & Tribulations Sat., 3 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Investigating the Crime of Murder Sun., 3 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Matthew McGough is an author, journalist and screenwriter. He wrote the memoir, “Bat Boy: Coming of Age with the New York Yankees,” and his most recent book is “The Lazarus Files: A Cold Case Investigation.” Appearing Courtesy of Deborah Nash Susan Meissner ^The Indomitable Female Spirit Sat., 3 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Susan Meissner is a USA Today best-selling author of historical fiction with more than half a million books in print in 15 languages. Her latest books are “Bright as Heaven” and “The Last Year of the War.” Tehlor Kay Mejia Rick Riordian Presents: Action, Intrigue, and Myth Sat., 9 a.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage Tehlor Kay Mejia, an Oregon native, wrote the duology “We Unleash the Merciless Storm” and “We Set the Dark on Fire.” Her newest book is “Paola Santiago and the River of Tears,” from Rick Riordan Presents. Yamile Saied Mendez My Story, My Truth Sun., 3 p.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Yamile Saied Méndez is an Argentine-American author who writes books for kids of all ages. Saied Méndez is also part of Las Musas, the first collective of women and nonbinary Latinx MG and YA authors. Juliet Menéndez Dreaming Big and Working Hard: Celebrations of Latin America Sun., 11 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Juliet Menéndez is the Guatemalan American author of “Latinitas.” As a bilingual teacher in New York City’s public schools, Juliet noted the need for books that depict children like those in her classroom. Lydia Millet National Book Award Authors Sat., 11 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Lydia Millet has written more than a dozen novels and story collections, often about the ties between people and animals. “A Children’s Bible,” was a finalist for the 2020 National Book Award in fiction. Appearing Courtesy of Joanne and Howie Adams Omar Mohamed Heartbreak and Hope: Life in a Refugee Camp Sat., 1 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Omar Mohamed spent his childhood at the Dadaab camp in Kenya. He now lives in Pennsylvania and works to help resettle refugees. He is the founder of Refugee Strong. His book is “When Stars Are Scattered.” Mary Alice Monroe Well, Bless Your Heart! Sun., 3 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Mary Alice Monroe is a New York Times best-selling author who has sold more than 7.5 million copies of her books. Her latest work is “The Summer of Lost and Found,” releasing in May 2021. Gloria M. Muñoz Searching for Poetic Justice Sat., 9 a.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage Gloria Muñoz is a Colombian American writer and translator. She is the author of “Danzirly,” winner of the Academy of American Poets’ Ambroggio Prize, and the chapbook “Your Biome Has Found You.” Appearing Courtesy of Dow Jazz Films N Janice Nimura ^Who Makes History? Sat., 9 a.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Janice P. Nimura is the author of historical nonfiction books, including “Daughters of the Samurai” and, most recently, “The Doctors Blackwell.” O Daniel José Older Anything is Possible: Fantasy Journeys of Adventure and Conflict Sat., 11 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Daniel José Older is the author of The Shadowshaper Cypher, a series which earned the International Latino Book Award and a New York Times Notable Book. His new book is “Flood City.” Tochi Onyebuchi Galactic Empires, Murderbot and More! Sat., 11 a.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Tochi Onyebuchi is a Nigerian-American sci fi writer, & former civil rights lawyer. He’s published 4 books for young adults, and an adult book, “Riot Baby.” His latest book is “Rebel Sisters.” Barbara Teller Ornelas Lessons from Spider Woman Sat., 11 a.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Barbara Teller Ornelas is a fifth generation Master Navajo weaver. Alongside her sister Lynda Teller Pete, she is the author of “How to Weave a Navajo Rug and Other Lessons from Spider Woman.” Mark Oshiro Fantasy Worlds of Power and Deception Sun., 1 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Mark Oshiro is the award-winning author of “Anger Is a Gift,” winner of the Schneider Family Book Award. Their newest book is “Each of Us is a Desert.” Lydia R. Otero It Takes a Pueblo Sun., 1 p.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Lydia R. Ortero is an associate professor at the University of Arizona and the author of “La Calle.” Otero’s newest book project is “In The Shadows of the Freeway: Growing Up Brown and Queer.” Nadia Owusu Who Am I, Anyway? Sat., 3 p.m. Citi Stage Nadia Owusu is a Brooklyn-based writer and urban planner. She is the recipient of a 2019 Whiting Award. “Aftershocks” is her first book. P Susan Page ^Leading Ladies of Washington Sat., 3 p.m. Friends of the Festival Stage Susan Page is the award-winning Washington Bureau chief of USA Today. Susan has covered six White House administrations and ten presidential elections. Her new book is “Madam Speaker.” Chuck Palahniuk ^Beneath the Façade Sun., 9 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Chuck Palahniuk has been a nationally bestselling author since his first novel, 1996’s “Fight Club.” His most recent book “The Invention of Sound” was released in 2020 by Grand Central Publishing. T. Jefferson Parker Crime and Punishment Sat., 11 a.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage Whodunit? Just Ask These Two Sun., 3 p.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage T. Jefferson Parker is the author of 26 novels, including “Silent Joe” and “California Girl,” both of which won Edgar Awards. His most recent novel, “Then She Vanished,” features investigator Roland Ford. Appearing Courtesy of Peter & Betty Bengtson Mitali Perkins Navigating Multiple Cultures and Identities Sat., 3 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Mitali Perkins writes books for young readers, including “Between Us and Abuela” and “You Bring the Distant Near.” A native of India, Perkins resides in California. Her new book is “Home Is in Between.” Nicole Perlroth ^Cyber Threats in the 21st Century Sat., 9 a.m. Friends of the Festival Stage Nicole Perlroth covers cybersecurity and digital espionage for The New York Times. Her first book, “This Is How They Tell Me The World Ends,” is about the global cyber arms race. Rick Perlstein Reaganland: Evolution of a Party Sun., 11 a.m. Friends of the Festival Stage Rick Perlstein is a journalist and author who chronicles conservatism in America. His latest book is “Reaganland.” Thomas Perry Whodunit? Just Ask These Two Sun., 3 p.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage Thomas Perry is the best-selling author of more than 20 novels. His work has been a finalist for the Strand Critics Award for Best Novel. His new novel is “A Small Town.” Appearing Courtesy of Joi Bowen Lynda Teller Pete Lessons from Spider Woman Sat., 11 a.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Lynda Teller Pete is a fifth generation Navajo weaver. Alongside Barbara Teller Ornelas, she is the author of “How to Weave a Navajo Rug and Other Lessons from Spider Woman.” LeUyen Pham Searching for Hope, Longing for Comfort Sun., 1 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage On Your Mark, Get Set Draw: Illustrator Draw-Off Sun., 3 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage LeUyen Pham illustrated more than one hundred books for children, including “Outside Insider” and the Princess in Black series. She is the co-creator of the graphic memoirs “Real Friends” and “Best Friends.” Liz Pichon Doodle with Liz: Action and Laughter Sun., 11 a.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage When Liz Pichon was little, she loved to draw, paint and make things. She kept drawing and created the best-selling Tom Gates series of books. Her new book is “Shoe Wars.” She lives in London. David Pogue Are You Prepared for Climate Change? Sat., 11 a.m. Science Stage David Pogue is a columnist at The New York Times, host of seventeen science specials on PBS NOVA, and the five-time Emmy Award–winning technology and science correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning. Appearing Courtesy of Barbara Smith Michael Powell ^Basketball: More Than A Game Sat., 11 a.m. Citi Stage Michael Powell is a news reporter writing for The New York Times. “Canyon Dreams” is a narrative of triumph and hardship about the Chinle basketball team on the Navajo Reservation. Shannon Pufahl ^Literary Landscape of the Southwest Sat., 1 p.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage For years a freelance music critic, Shannon Pufahl’s first foray into fiction became one of 2020’s best debut novels. “On Swift Horses” also became one of the Pima County Library’s Southwest Books of the Year. Stephen J. Pyne Authors in Conversation Sat., 1 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Stephen Pyne is an emeritus professor at Arizona State University, specializing in environmental history and the history of fire. His new book is “The Greatest Ages of Discovery.” Q Julia Quinn What’s Past Is Present Sun., 1 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Julia Quinn is a #1 New York Times best-selling author of romance novels, including the best-selling Bridgerton series. Her latest work is “Miss Butterworth and the Mad Baron.” R Alisha Rai All Our Tropes and Dreams Sat., 1 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Alisha Rai pens award-winning contemporary romances whose novels have been featured in numerous publications. She regularly advocates for greater diversity in the genre. Her new book is “First Comes Like.” Alberto Álvaro Ríos It Takes a Pueblo Sun., 1 p.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Ríos is the author of 10 books and chapbooks of poetry, three collections of short stories and a memoir. His books of poems include “A Small Story about the Sky.” He is the poet laureate of Arizona. Rebecca Roanhorse Gods and Demons Sun., 3 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Rebecca Roanhorse is a NYTimes best-selling and Nebula, Hugo, and Locus Award-winning speculative fiction writer and recipient of the 2018 Astounding Award for Best New Writer. Her latest novel is “Black Sun.” Cara Robertson Trials & Tribulations Sat., 3 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Investigating the Crime of Murder Sun., 3 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Cara Robertson holds a doctorate from the University of Oxford and a juris doctorate degree from Stanford Law School. “The Trial of Lizzie Borden” is her first book. Appearing Courtesy of Friends of the Festival Christian Robinson Taking Another Look: Story and Imagination Sat., 1 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Christian Robinson illustrated “Last Stop on Market Street,” “Carmela Full of Wishes” and “Milo Imagines the World.” He is the author and illustrator of the picture books “Another” and “You Matter.” Kim Stanley Robinson The Future Is Now for Climate Change Sat., 3 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Kim Stanley Robinson is an American novelist, widely recognized as one of the foremost living writers of science fiction. His most recent novels are “The Ministry for the Future” and “New York, 2140.” S Amra Sabic-El-Rayess Survival and Hope in an Unfair World Sat., 3 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Amra Sabic-El-Rayess grew up in Bosnia and Herzegovina. After surviving ethnic cleansing, she emigrated to the U.S. She has published on education-related issues and is the author of “The Cat I Never Named.” Mark Salter 30 Years with John McCain Sat., 1 p.m. Friends of the Festival Stage Mark Salter is an American speechwriter from Davenport, Iowa, known for his collaborations with United States Senator John McCain on several nonfiction books as well as on political speeches. Sanjay Sarma Transforming How We Learn Sat., 9 a.m. Science Stage Sanjay Sarma is the vice president for Open Learning at MIT and author of over 220 academic papers. Along with Luke Yaquinto, Sarma is the author of “Grasp: The Science Transforming How We Learn.” John Scalzi Galactic Empires, Murderbot and More! Sat., 11 a.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage John Scalzi is a multiple award-winning, New York Times bestselling author and blogger. His television work includes Stargate Universe and Love, Death & Robots. His latest book is “The Last Emperox.” Maria Scrivan GraphixCon: A Celebration of Graphic Novels Sat., 1 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage Maria Scrivan is an award-winning syndicated cartoonist based in Stamford, Connecticut. Her comic, Half Full, appears daily in newspapers nationwide. Her graphic novels are “Nat Enough” and “Forget Me Nat.” Sara Seager The Smallest Lights in the Universe Sun., 9 a.m. Science Stage Sara Seager is a planetary science, physics and aeronautics and astronautics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Her most recent work is the memoir, “The Smallest Lights in the Universe.” Lisa See Meet Lisa See Sat., 1 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Lisa See is the author of New York Times best-seller “The Island of Sea Women,” her tenth highly successful novel. She is being honored with this year’s Founders Award by the Tucson Festival of Books. Appearing Courtesy of Tucson Medical Center Francesca Serritella Dark Debuts Sun., 3 p.m. Citi Stage Francesca Serritella is a New York Times best-selling author and columnist. She grew up in the Philadelphia area and graduated cum laude from Harvard University. She is the author of “Ghosts of Harvard.” Samantha Shannon Dangerous Heroines Sun., 11 a.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Samantha Shannon is the New York Times and Sunday Times best-selling author of the epic fantasy Bone Season series. Her final book in the series is “The Mask Falling.” She lives in London. Jenn Shapland National Book Award Authors Sat., 11 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Jenn Shapland is the author of “My Autobiography of Carson McCullers,” a finalist for the 2020 National Book Award and that was longlisted for the 2021 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence Neal Shusterman Play Ball: Risk, Equity, and Social Justice Sun., 9 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Neal Shusterman is the best-selling and award-winning author of “Challenger Deep,” “Scythe,” “Dry,” “The Schwa Was Here” and the UnWind series. His new book is “Game Changer.” He lives in Florida. Adam Silvera Tangled Webs of Magic and Intrigue Sat., 9 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Adam Silvera wrote “They Both Die at the End” and “Infinity Son” and co-authored “What If It’s Us.” His new book is “Infinity Reaper.” He’s tall for no reason and lives in Los Angeles. Nancy Silverton ^Cooking with Fire: A New American Steakhouse Sat., 11 a.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Nancy Silverton, 2014 James Beard Award winner, is an American chef, baker, and author. Her most recent work is the cookbook “Chi Spacca: A New Approach to American Cooking.” Jane Smiley ^Saddle Up With Jane Smiley Sun., 11 a.m. Citi Stage Jane Smiley is the author of numerous novels, including “A Thousand Acres,” which was awarded the Pulitzer Prize, and recently, “The Last Hundred Years Trilogy: Some Luck,” “Early Warning” and “Golden Age.” Crystal Smith Tangled Webs of Magic and Intrigue Sat., 9 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Crystal Smith is a writer, photographer and artist who developed an early love of storytelling in a family of voracious readers. Her books are “Bloodleaf” and “Greythorne.” She lives in Utah with her family. Cynthia Leitich Smith Heartdrum: Native Voices and Visions Sun., 9 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Cynthia Leitich Smith is the author of “Rain Is Not My Indian Name” and “Hearts Unbroken.” She is the author-curator of Heartdrum, a Native-focused imprint, and an enrolled member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Emily St. John Mandel ^Beneath the Façade Sun., 9 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Emily St. John Mandel’s fifth novel is “The Glass Hotel.” Her previous novels include “Station Eleven,” which was a finalist for a National Book Award. She lives in New York City with her family. Philip C. Stead Taking Another Look: Story and Imagination Sat., 1 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Philip Stead writes and illustrates books for children. He created “A Sick Day for Amos McGee” with his wife, Erin. “Follow that Frog!” is the third book in a trilogy made in collaboration with Matthew Cordell. Tui T. Sutherland GraphixCon: A Celebration of Graphic Novels Sat., 1 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage On Wings of Fire with Tui Sutherland Sun., 1 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage Tui T. Sutherland is the author of the Wings of Fire series, the Menagerie trilogy and the Pet Trouble series. “The Dangerous Gift” is her most recent work. T Jeff Testerman Commander or Con? Sun., 1 p.m. Friends of the Festival Stage Jeff Testerman spent his 33-year journalism career at the St. Petersburg Times. Now in retirement, Testerman is the co-author of “Call Me Commander,” the story of the notorious charity scammer John Donald Cody. Aiden Thomas My Story, My Truth Sun., 3 p.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Aiden Thomas is a New York Times best-selling author with an M.F.A. in creative writing. Thomas’ debut novel, “Cemetry Boys,” is a Dia de Muertos paranormal romance. Héctor Tobar Luis Alberto Urrea & Héctor Tobar in Conversation Sun., 1 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Héctor Tobar is the author of five books, including the New York Times best-seller “Deep Down Dark: The Untold Stories of 33 Men Buried in a Chilean Mine.” His new novel is “The Last Great Road Bum.” Kathy Trocheck Well, Bless Your Heart! Sun., 3 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Mary Kay Andrews is the New York Times best-selling author of 26 novels including “Sunset Beach,” “The High Tide Club,” “The Weekenders,” “Beach Town,” “Ladies’ Night,” “Summer Rental,” and “Hissy Fit.” Appearing Courtesy of Cindy & Bill Rainey Valerie Trouet The Stories Trees Tell Us Sat., 3 p.m. Science Stage Valerie Trouet is a UArizona faculty member and tree-ring researcher who specializes in the climate of the past 2,000 years and its influence on human systems and ecosystems. “Tree Story” is her first book. Garry Trudeau Doonesbury at 50 Sun., 1 p.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage Pulitzer Prize-winning satirist Garry Trudeau, author of the complete retrospective “Dbury@50,” has also worked in theater, film, and television, and as a contributor to the New York Times and Time magazine. Julia Turshen ^Simply Julia: Easy, Healthy Recipes Sun., 11 a.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Julia Turshen is a best-selling cookbook author and the host of the podcast Keep Calm and Cook On. Her forthcoming cookbook, “Simply Julia,” will be out on March 2. U Rick Unklesbay Trials & Tribulations Sat., 3 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Rick Unklesbay has been an prosecutor for more than 30 years. His book, “Arbitrary Death,” analyzes the history of the death penalty and its effect on criminals, families of victims and the entire legal system. Appearing Courtesy of The Cunningham Family Luis Alberto Urrea Luis Alberto Urrea & Héctor Tobar in Conversation Sun., 1 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Luis Urrea is a Pulitzer Prize finalist and member of the Latino Literature Hall of Fame. This will be his 12th year at the Tucson Festival of Books. His latest book is “The House of Broken Angels.” V Alessandra Narváez Varela Survival and Hope in an Unfair World Sat., 3 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Alessandra Narváez Varela is from Ciudad Juárez, México and earned an M.F.A. from the Bilingual Creative Writing program at the University of Texas at El Paso. “Thirty Talks Weird Love” is her debut novel. W Adam Ward Brick x Brick: A Workshop with LEGO Master Adam Ward Sat., 11 a.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage Adam Ward is a professional brick artist who creates LEGO pieces in his studio Peace + Bricks. His new book for children is “Brick x Brick.” He lives in Los Angeles with his family and 740,000 LEGO bricks. Jasmine Warga Looking Back, Moving Forward through Relationships Sun., 3 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Jasmine Warga is the author of the New York Times best-seller “Other Words for Home.” Her YA books include “Here We Are Now” and “My Heart and Other Black Holes.” Her new book is “The Shape of Thunder.” Bryan Washington The Humanizing Power of Humor Sat., 9 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Bryan Washington is a National Book Award 5 Under 35 honoree, and winner of the Dylan Thomas Prize, the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence, as well as other awards. His latest novel is “Memorial.” Rebekah Weatherspoon All Our Tropes and Dreams Sat., 1 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Rebekah Weatherspoon is a award-winning author and creator of WOC (women of color) In Romance, a social media tool that promotes romance by women of color. Her latest book is “A Cowboy to Remember.” Appearing Courtesy of Dow Jazz Films Gene Weingarten ^That Was the Day That Was Sat., 1 p.m. Arizona Daily Star Tent Gene Weingarten is a reporter for the Washington Post and writes Below the Beltway, a weekly syndicated humor column. His latest book is “One Day: The Extraordinary Story of an Ordinary 24 Hours in America.” Elaine Weiss ^Women Win the Vote Sun., 1 p.m. Arizona Daily Star Tent Journalist Elaine Weiss’ book “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” is in development by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin production company, with Hillary Rodham Clinton as executive producer. Appearing Courtesy of Laura Penny & Steve Gottlieb Martha Wells Galactic Empires, Murderbot and More! Sat., 11 a.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Martha Well is a New York Times and USA Today-bestselling author of the Murderbot Diaries series and has won the Hugo, Nebula, Locus and Alex Awards. Her most recent work is “The Network Effect.” Scott Westerfeld Imposters in the “Uglies” World: A Conversation with Scott Westerfeld Sat., 11 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Scott Westerfeld is the New York Times best-selling author of the Uglies series, the Imposters series, and the Leviathan series. Born in Texas, he alternates summers in Sydney, Australia, and New York City. Elizabeth Wetmore ^Literary Landscape of the Southwest Sat., 1 p.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage Elizabeth Wetmore, whose recent book “Valentine” is one of the best debut novels of the year, is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. A native of West Texas, Elizabeth now lives and works in Chicago. Appearing Courtesy of Women’s Health and Integrative Medical Center Liza Wiemer Stand Up, Speak Up in the Face of Adversity Sun., 11 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Liza Wiemer is an educator with over twenty years of experience and the author of two adult nonfiction books, as well as a young adult novel, “The Assignment.” She lives in Milwaukee with her family. Simon Winchester Authors in Conversation Sat., 1 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Simon Winchester is the New York Times best-selling author of “The Professor and the Madman.” His recent titles include “Atlantic” and “The Men Who United the States.” Appearing Courtesy of Cinda M. Conroyd Y Gene Luen Yang Play Ball: Risk, Equity, and Social Justice Sun., 9 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Gene Luen Yang is a nationally-recognized author and illustrator of comic books and graphic novels, including “American Born Chinese.” His latest graphic novel is “Dragon Hoops.” Susie Yang Dark Debuts Sun., 3 p.m. Citi Stage After receiving her doctorate of pharmacy and launching a tech startup, Susie Yang has published her debut novel “White Ivy.” Luke Yoquinto Transforming How We Learn Sat., 9 a.m. Science Stage Luke Yoquinto is a research associate at the MIT AgeLab. He studies the history of the sociological narrative of old age. With Sanjay Sarma, he is the author of “Grasp: The Science Transforming How We Learn.” Brian Young Heartdrum: Native Voices and Visions Sun., 9 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Brian Young is a member of the Navajo Nation. Brian earned his B.A. in Film Studies at Yale University and his M.F.A. in Creative Writing at Columbia University. His debut book is “Healer of the Water Monster.” Appearing Courtesy of Friends of the Festival Charles Yu National Book Award Authors Sat., 11 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Charles Yu is the author of four books, including his latest novel, “Interior Chinatown,” winner of the National Book Award for Fiction 2020, and shortlisted for Le Prix Médicis étranger. Z Felicia Zamora Searching for Poetic Justice Sat., 9 a.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage Felicia Zamora’s books include “I Always Carry My Bones,” winner of the 2020 Iowa Poetry Prize, and “Body of Render,” winner of the 2018 Benjamin Saltman Award. She teaches at the University of Cincinnati. Appearing Courtesy of Lee and Arthur Herbst Tom Zoellner ^Road Map: Finding Hope in Uncertain Times Sun., 9 a.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Tom Zoellner is the author of eight acclaimed non-fiction books, including these two in 2020, “The National Road” and “Island on Fire”. And he works as a professor at Chapman University and Dartmouth College. D Melissa de la Cruz Tangled Webs of Magic and Intrigue Sat., 9 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Melissa de la Cruz is the author of the Blue Bloods series, the Descendants books based on the Disney Channel films and the Witches of East End novels. Her new book is “The Queen’s Secret.” Matt de la Peña Taking Another Look: Story and Imagination Sat., 1 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Matt de la Peña is the author of “Last Stop on Market Street,” “Carmela Full of Wishes,” “Love” and seven critically-acclaimed young-adult novels. His new picturebook is “Milo Imagines the World.”
Kimberly Willis Holt Looking Back, Moving Forward through Relationships Sun., 3 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Kimberly Willis Holt writes award-winning novels, including “When Zachary Beaver Came to Town” a National Book Award for Young People’s Literature winner, and the sequel, “The Ambassador of Nowhere Texas.” J Sarah Jacoby Searching for Hope, Longing for Comfort Sun., 1 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Sarah Jacoby is author of “Forever or a Day” and illustrator of “Rabbit and the Motorbike” and “The Important Thing About Margaret Wise Brown.” Her new book, “Can I Sit with You?” is dedicated to her dog. Victoria Jamieson Heartbreak and Hope: Life in a Refugee Camp Sat., 1 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Victoria Jamieson is a graphic novelist of “All’s Faire in Middle School” and the Newbery Honor “Roller Girl.” Her collaboration with Omar Mohamed, “When Stars are Scattered,” is a National Book Award Finalist. J. A. Jance Murder in Fact and Fiction Sat., 1 p.m. Citi Stage Strong Female Protagonists Sun., 11 a.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage J.A. Jance is the author of 22 J.P. Beaumont, 17 Joanna Brady, set in Southern AZ, and 11 Ali Reynolds books. Also, poetry, novellas & thrillers! Her newest books are:”Credible Threat” & “Missing & Endangered” Beverly Jenkins What’s Past Is Present Sun., 1 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Beverly Jenkins is a romance author whose work features multicultural themes. She received the 2017 Romance Writers of America Nora Roberts Lifetime Achievement Award. Her new book is “Wild Rain.” Varian Johnson GraphixCon: A Celebration of Graphic Novels Sat., 1 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage Varian Johnson is the award-winning author of novels for children and young adults, including “The Parker Inheritance,” “The Great Greene Heist” and the graphic novel “Twins.” He lives with his family in Texas. Robert Jones Jr. Bonds Forged in Survival Sun., 11 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Robert Jones Jr. has written for the New York Times, Essence, OkayAfrica, The Feminist Wire and The Grio. His debut novel, “The Prophets,” published in January. K Janice Kaplan ^She Said, She Said Sat., 3 p.m. Arizona Daily Star Tent Janice Kaplan is the author of 15 books including the New York Times best-seller “The Gratitude Diaries.” Her latest novel is “The Genius of Women.” Appearing Courtesy of The Arizona Daily Star Joe Kenda Murder in Fact and Fiction Sat., 1 p.m. Citi Stage Joe Kenda is a 23-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department. He will host a new television crime series on Investigation Discovery. His new book is “Killer Triggers.” Charles Kenny The Plague Cycle Sun., 11 a.m. Science Stage Charles Kenny works at the Center for Global Development. He is the author of the book “Getting Better: Why Global Development Is Succeeding, and How We Can Improve the World Even More.” Hena Khan Navigating Multiple Cultures and Identities Sat., 3 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Hena Khan is a Pakistani-American writer. She is the author of “Amina’s Voice” and “Amina’s Song” as well as picturebooks such as “Golden Domes and Silver Lanterns” and”Under My Hijab.” Arthur Kleinman The Soul of Care Sun., 1 p.m. Science Stage Harvard physician and anthropologist Arthur Kleinman is a leader in global health and cultural psychiatry. His new book is “The Soul of Care: The Moral Education of a Doctor and Husband.” Appearing Courtesy of Lindy Mullinax & Ray Moldow Dean Koontz ^Conversation with Dean Koontz Sat., 9 a.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Dean Koontz’s books are published in 38 languages and he has sold over 500 million copies to date. His work includes the New York Times best-sellers “Elsewhere” and “Devoted.” Jim Kristofic Send a Runner Sat., 9 a.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Jim Kristofic grew up on the Navajo Reservation in northeastern Arizona. He has written for the Navajo Times, Arizona Highways and High Country News. He is the co-author of “Send a Runner.” Julia Kuo On Your Mark, Get Set Draw: Illustrator Draw-Off Sun., 3 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage Julia Kuo is a Taiwanese-American illustrator who has worked with The New York Times and Google, and who teaches illustration courses. She illustrates picturebooks, including “I Dream of Popo.” L Kiese Laymon Who Am I, Anyway? Sat., 3 p.m. Citi Stage Kiese Laymon, a professor at the University of Mississippi, is the author of the upcoming novel “Long Division,” the memoir “Heavy,” and the essay collection “How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America.” Loan Le Love, Secrets and Laughter Sun., 3 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Pushcart Prize–nominated writer Loan Le’s short stories appear in CRAFT Literary, Mud Season Review and Angel City Review. She works in publishing and lives in Manhattan. “A Pho Love Story” is her first novel. Silvia Lopez The Queen of Tejano Music: Selena! Sun., 11 a.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Silvia Lopez is a bilingual author who writes children’s books in both Spanish and English. Her works include “My Little Golden Book about Frida Kahlo” and “Just Right Family: An Adoption Story.” M Diana Ma Love, Secrets and Laughter Sun., 3 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Diana Ma is a Chinese-American author with degrees in creative writing. She is part of the We Need Diverse Books Mentorship Program. “Heiress Apparently” is her debut novel. She lives in Seattle. Helen Macdonald Take Wing with Helen Macdonald Sat., 9 a.m. Citi Stage Helen Macdonald is a British writer, naturalist and a research scholar whose latest book is a collection of stories entitled “Vesper Flights.” This is her first visit to the Tucson Festival of Books. Appearing Courtesy of the Sandroff Family Michael E. Mann The Future Is Now for Climate Change Sat., 3 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Michael E. Mann is the author of five books about climate change. He’s releasing a new book, “The New Climate War: The Battle to Take Back Our Planet,” in 2021. Appearing Courtesy of K.I. Wildman Andrew Maraniss Play Ball: Risk, Equity, and Social Justice Sun., 9 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage ^One Strike and You’re Out Sun., 3 p.m. Arizona Daily Star Tent Andrew Maraniss is a New York Times best-selling author of sports and history. His new books inlcude “Games of Deception,” about the Nazi Olympics and “Singled Out” about outfielder Glen Burke. David Maraniss ^Hurray for the Red, White and Who? Sun., 11 a.m. Arizona Daily Star Tent David Maraniss is an editor at the Washington Post and the award-winning author of many bestselling biographies and histories. “A Good American Family” is his 12th book. Appearing Courtesy of The Arizona Daily Star Juana Martinez-Neal Dreaming Big and Working Hard: Celebrations of Latin America Sun., 11 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Juana Martinez-Neal illustrates picturebooks, including “La Princesa and the Pea” and “Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story.” Her most recent book is “Zonia’s Rain Forest,” set in her native Peru. Tiffany McDaniel Bonds Forged in Survival Sun., 11 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Tiffany McDaniel is a novelist, poet and visual artist born and raised in Ohio. She is the author of the novels “The Summer That Melted Everything” and, most recently, “Betty.” Matthew McGough Trials & Tribulations Sat., 3 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Investigating the Crime of Murder Sun., 3 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Matthew McGough is an author, journalist and screenwriter. He wrote the memoir, “Bat Boy: Coming of Age with the New York Yankees,” and his most recent book is “The Lazarus Files: A Cold Case Investigation.” Appearing Courtesy of Deborah Nash Susan Meissner ^The Indomitable Female Spirit Sat., 3 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Susan Meissner is a USA Today best-selling author of historical fiction with more than half a million books in print in 15 languages. Her latest books are “Bright as Heaven” and “The Last Year of the War.” Tehlor Kay Mejia Rick Riordian Presents: Action, Intrigue, and Myth Sat., 9 a.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage Tehlor Kay Mejia, an Oregon native, wrote the duology “We Unleash the Merciless Storm” and “We Set the Dark on Fire.” Her newest book is “Paola Santiago and the River of Tears,” from Rick Riordan Presents. Yamile Saied Mendez My Story, My Truth Sun., 3 p.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Yamile Saied Méndez is an Argentine-American author who writes books for kids of all ages. Saied Méndez is also part of Las Musas, the first collective of women and nonbinary Latinx MG and YA authors. Juliet Menéndez Dreaming Big and Working Hard: Celebrations of Latin America Sun., 11 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Juliet Menéndez is the Guatemalan American author of “Latinitas.” As a bilingual teacher in New York City’s public schools, Juliet noted the need for books that depict children like those in her classroom. Lydia Millet National Book Award Authors Sat., 11 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Lydia Millet has written more than a dozen novels and story collections, often about the ties between people and animals. “A Children’s Bible,” was a finalist for the 2020 National Book Award in fiction. Appearing Courtesy of Joanne and Howie Adams Omar Mohamed Heartbreak and Hope: Life in a Refugee Camp Sat., 1 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Omar Mohamed spent his childhood at the Dadaab camp in Kenya. He now lives in Pennsylvania and works to help resettle refugees. He is the founder of Refugee Strong. His book is “When Stars Are Scattered.” Mary Alice Monroe Well, Bless Your Heart! Sun., 3 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Mary Alice Monroe is a New York Times best-selling author who has sold more than 7.5 million copies of her books. Her latest work is “The Summer of Lost and Found,” releasing in May 2021. Gloria M. Muñoz Searching for Poetic Justice Sat., 9 a.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage Gloria Muñoz is a Colombian American writer and translator. She is the author of “Danzirly,” winner of the Academy of American Poets’ Ambroggio Prize, and the chapbook “Your Biome Has Found You.” Appearing Courtesy of Dow Jazz Films N Janice Nimura ^Who Makes History? Sat., 9 a.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Janice P. Nimura is the author of historical nonfiction books, including “Daughters of the Samurai” and, most recently, “The Doctors Blackwell.” O Daniel José Older Anything is Possible: Fantasy Journeys of Adventure and Conflict Sat., 11 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Daniel José Older is the author of The Shadowshaper Cypher, a series which earned the International Latino Book Award and a New York Times Notable Book. His new book is “Flood City.” Tochi Onyebuchi Galactic Empires, Murderbot and More! Sat., 11 a.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Tochi Onyebuchi is a Nigerian-American sci fi writer, & former civil rights lawyer. He’s published 4 books for young adults, and an adult book, “Riot Baby.” His latest book is “Rebel Sisters.” Barbara Teller Ornelas Lessons from Spider Woman Sat., 11 a.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Barbara Teller Ornelas is a fifth generation Master Navajo weaver. Alongside her sister Lynda Teller Pete, she is the author of “How to Weave a Navajo Rug and Other Lessons from Spider Woman.” Mark Oshiro Fantasy Worlds of Power and Deception Sun., 1 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Mark Oshiro is the award-winning author of “Anger Is a Gift,” winner of the Schneider Family Book Award. Their newest book is “Each of Us is a Desert.” Lydia R. Otero It Takes a Pueblo Sun., 1 p.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Lydia R. Ortero is an associate professor at the University of Arizona and the author of “La Calle.” Otero’s newest book project is “In The Shadows of the Freeway: Growing Up Brown and Queer.” Nadia Owusu Who Am I, Anyway? Sat., 3 p.m. Citi Stage Nadia Owusu is a Brooklyn-based writer and urban planner. She is the recipient of a 2019 Whiting Award. “Aftershocks” is her first book. P Susan Page ^Leading Ladies of Washington Sat., 3 p.m. Friends of the Festival Stage Susan Page is the award-winning Washington Bureau chief of USA Today. Susan has covered six White House administrations and ten presidential elections. Her new book is “Madam Speaker.” Chuck Palahniuk ^Beneath the Façade Sun., 9 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Chuck Palahniuk has been a nationally bestselling author since his first novel, 1996’s “Fight Club.” His most recent book “The Invention of Sound” was released in 2020 by Grand Central Publishing. T. Jefferson Parker Crime and Punishment Sat., 11 a.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage Whodunit? Just Ask These Two Sun., 3 p.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage T. Jefferson Parker is the author of 26 novels, including “Silent Joe” and “California Girl,” both of which won Edgar Awards. His most recent novel, “Then She Vanished,” features investigator Roland Ford. Appearing Courtesy of Peter & Betty Bengtson Mitali Perkins Navigating Multiple Cultures and Identities Sat., 3 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Mitali Perkins writes books for young readers, including “Between Us and Abuela” and “You Bring the Distant Near.” A native of India, Perkins resides in California. Her new book is “Home Is in Between.” Nicole Perlroth ^Cyber Threats in the 21st Century Sat., 9 a.m. Friends of the Festival Stage Nicole Perlroth covers cybersecurity and digital espionage for The New York Times. Her first book, “This Is How They Tell Me The World Ends,” is about the global cyber arms race. Rick Perlstein Reaganland: Evolution of a Party Sun., 11 a.m. Friends of the Festival Stage Rick Perlstein is a journalist and author who chronicles conservatism in America. His latest book is “Reaganland.” Thomas Perry Whodunit? Just Ask These Two Sun., 3 p.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage Thomas Perry is the best-selling author of more than 20 novels. His work has been a finalist for the Strand Critics Award for Best Novel. His new novel is “A Small Town.” Appearing Courtesy of Joi Bowen Lynda Teller Pete Lessons from Spider Woman Sat., 11 a.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Lynda Teller Pete is a fifth generation Navajo weaver. Alongside Barbara Teller Ornelas, she is the author of “How to Weave a Navajo Rug and Other Lessons from Spider Woman.” LeUyen Pham Searching for Hope, Longing for Comfort Sun., 1 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage On Your Mark, Get Set Draw: Illustrator Draw-Off Sun., 3 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage LeUyen Pham illustrated more than one hundred books for children, including “Outside Insider” and the Princess in Black series. She is the co-creator of the graphic memoirs “Real Friends” and “Best Friends.” Liz Pichon Doodle with Liz: Action and Laughter Sun., 11 a.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage When Liz Pichon was little, she loved to draw, paint and make things. She kept drawing and created the best-selling Tom Gates series of books. Her new book is “Shoe Wars.” She lives in London. David Pogue Are You Prepared for Climate Change? Sat., 11 a.m. Science Stage David Pogue is a columnist at The New York Times, host of seventeen science specials on PBS NOVA, and the five-time Emmy Award–winning technology and science correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning. Appearing Courtesy of Barbara Smith Michael Powell ^Basketball: More Than A Game Sat., 11 a.m. Citi Stage Michael Powell is a news reporter writing for The New York Times. “Canyon Dreams” is a narrative of triumph and hardship about the Chinle basketball team on the Navajo Reservation. Shannon Pufahl ^Literary Landscape of the Southwest Sat., 1 p.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage For years a freelance music critic, Shannon Pufahl’s first foray into fiction became one of 2020’s best debut novels. “On Swift Horses” also became one of the Pima County Library’s Southwest Books of the Year. Stephen J. Pyne Authors in Conversation Sat., 1 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Stephen Pyne is an emeritus professor at Arizona State University, specializing in environmental history and the history of fire. His new book is “The Greatest Ages of Discovery.” Q Julia Quinn What’s Past Is Present Sun., 1 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Julia Quinn is a #1 New York Times best-selling author of romance novels, including the best-selling Bridgerton series. Her latest work is “Miss Butterworth and the Mad Baron.” R Alisha Rai All Our Tropes and Dreams Sat., 1 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Alisha Rai pens award-winning contemporary romances whose novels have been featured in numerous publications. She regularly advocates for greater diversity in the genre. Her new book is “First Comes Like.” Alberto Álvaro Ríos It Takes a Pueblo Sun., 1 p.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Ríos is the author of 10 books and chapbooks of poetry, three collections of short stories and a memoir. His books of poems include “A Small Story about the Sky.” He is the poet laureate of Arizona. Rebecca Roanhorse Gods and Demons Sun., 3 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Rebecca Roanhorse is a NYTimes best-selling and Nebula, Hugo, and Locus Award-winning speculative fiction writer and recipient of the 2018 Astounding Award for Best New Writer. Her latest novel is “Black Sun.” Cara Robertson Trials & Tribulations Sat., 3 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Investigating the Crime of Murder Sun., 3 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Cara Robertson holds a doctorate from the University of Oxford and a juris doctorate degree from Stanford Law School. “The Trial of Lizzie Borden” is her first book. Appearing Courtesy of Friends of the Festival Christian Robinson Taking Another Look: Story and Imagination Sat., 1 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Christian Robinson illustrated “Last Stop on Market Street,” “Carmela Full of Wishes” and “Milo Imagines the World.” He is the author and illustrator of the picture books “Another” and “You Matter.” Kim Stanley Robinson The Future Is Now for Climate Change Sat., 3 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Kim Stanley Robinson is an American novelist, widely recognized as one of the foremost living writers of science fiction. His most recent novels are “The Ministry for the Future” and “New York, 2140.” S Amra Sabic-El-Rayess Survival and Hope in an Unfair World Sat., 3 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Amra Sabic-El-Rayess grew up in Bosnia and Herzegovina. After surviving ethnic cleansing, she emigrated to the U.S. She has published on education-related issues and is the author of “The Cat I Never Named.” Mark Salter 30 Years with John McCain Sat., 1 p.m. Friends of the Festival Stage Mark Salter is an American speechwriter from Davenport, Iowa, known for his collaborations with United States Senator John McCain on several nonfiction books as well as on political speeches. Sanjay Sarma Transforming How We Learn Sat., 9 a.m. Science Stage Sanjay Sarma is the vice president for Open Learning at MIT and author of over 220 academic papers. Along with Luke Yaquinto, Sarma is the author of “Grasp: The Science Transforming How We Learn.” John Scalzi Galactic Empires, Murderbot and More! Sat., 11 a.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage John Scalzi is a multiple award-winning, New York Times bestselling author and blogger. His television work includes Stargate Universe and Love, Death & Robots. His latest book is “The Last Emperox.” Maria Scrivan GraphixCon: A Celebration of Graphic Novels Sat., 1 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage Maria Scrivan is an award-winning syndicated cartoonist based in Stamford, Connecticut. Her comic, Half Full, appears daily in newspapers nationwide. Her graphic novels are “Nat Enough” and “Forget Me Nat.” Sara Seager The Smallest Lights in the Universe Sun., 9 a.m. Science Stage Sara Seager is a planetary science, physics and aeronautics and astronautics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Her most recent work is the memoir, “The Smallest Lights in the Universe.” Lisa See Meet Lisa See Sat., 1 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Lisa See is the author of New York Times best-seller “The Island of Sea Women,” her tenth highly successful novel. She is being honored with this year’s Founders Award by the Tucson Festival of Books. Appearing Courtesy of Tucson Medical Center Francesca Serritella Dark Debuts Sun., 3 p.m. Citi Stage Francesca Serritella is a New York Times best-selling author and columnist. She grew up in the Philadelphia area and graduated cum laude from Harvard University. She is the author of “Ghosts of Harvard.” Samantha Shannon Dangerous Heroines Sun., 11 a.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Samantha Shannon is the New York Times and Sunday Times best-selling author of the epic fantasy Bone Season series. Her final book in the series is “The Mask Falling.” She lives in London. Jenn Shapland National Book Award Authors Sat., 11 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Jenn Shapland is the author of “My Autobiography of Carson McCullers,” a finalist for the 2020 National Book Award and that was longlisted for the 2021 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence Neal Shusterman Play Ball: Risk, Equity, and Social Justice Sun., 9 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Neal Shusterman is the best-selling and award-winning author of “Challenger Deep,” “Scythe,” “Dry,” “The Schwa Was Here” and the UnWind series. His new book is “Game Changer.” He lives in Florida. Adam Silvera Tangled Webs of Magic and Intrigue Sat., 9 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Adam Silvera wrote “They Both Die at the End” and “Infinity Son” and co-authored “What If It’s Us.” His new book is “Infinity Reaper.” He’s tall for no reason and lives in Los Angeles. Nancy Silverton ^Cooking with Fire: A New American Steakhouse Sat., 11 a.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Nancy Silverton, 2014 James Beard Award winner, is an American chef, baker, and author. Her most recent work is the cookbook “Chi Spacca: A New Approach to American Cooking.” Jane Smiley ^Saddle Up With Jane Smiley Sun., 11 a.m. Citi Stage Jane Smiley is the author of numerous novels, including “A Thousand Acres,” which was awarded the Pulitzer Prize, and recently, “The Last Hundred Years Trilogy: Some Luck,” “Early Warning” and “Golden Age.” Crystal Smith Tangled Webs of Magic and Intrigue Sat., 9 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Crystal Smith is a writer, photographer and artist who developed an early love of storytelling in a family of voracious readers. Her books are “Bloodleaf” and “Greythorne.” She lives in Utah with her family. Cynthia Leitich Smith Heartdrum: Native Voices and Visions Sun., 9 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Cynthia Leitich Smith is the author of “Rain Is Not My Indian Name” and “Hearts Unbroken.” She is the author-curator of Heartdrum, a Native-focused imprint, and an enrolled member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Emily St. John Mandel ^Beneath the Façade Sun., 9 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Emily St. John Mandel’s fifth novel is “The Glass Hotel.” Her previous novels include “Station Eleven,” which was a finalist for a National Book Award. She lives in New York City with her family. Philip C. Stead Taking Another Look: Story and Imagination Sat., 1 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Philip Stead writes and illustrates books for children. He created “A Sick Day for Amos McGee” with his wife, Erin. “Follow that Frog!” is the third book in a trilogy made in collaboration with Matthew Cordell. Tui T. Sutherland GraphixCon: A Celebration of Graphic Novels Sat., 1 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage On Wings of Fire with Tui Sutherland Sun., 1 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage Tui T. Sutherland is the author of the Wings of Fire series, the Menagerie trilogy and the Pet Trouble series. “The Dangerous Gift” is her most recent work. T Jeff Testerman Commander or Con? Sun., 1 p.m. Friends of the Festival Stage Jeff Testerman spent his 33-year journalism career at the St. Petersburg Times. Now in retirement, Testerman is the co-author of “Call Me Commander,” the story of the notorious charity scammer John Donald Cody. Aiden Thomas My Story, My Truth Sun., 3 p.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage Aiden Thomas is a New York Times best-selling author with an M.F.A. in creative writing. Thomas’ debut novel, “Cemetry Boys,” is a Dia de Muertos paranormal romance. Héctor Tobar Luis Alberto Urrea & Héctor Tobar in Conversation Sun., 1 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Héctor Tobar is the author of five books, including the New York Times best-seller “Deep Down Dark: The Untold Stories of 33 Men Buried in a Chilean Mine.” His new novel is “The Last Great Road Bum.” Kathy Trocheck Well, Bless Your Heart! Sun., 3 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Mary Kay Andrews is the New York Times best-selling author of 26 novels including “Sunset Beach,” “The High Tide Club,” “The Weekenders,” “Beach Town,” “Ladies’ Night,” “Summer Rental,” and “Hissy Fit.” Appearing Courtesy of Cindy & Bill Rainey Valerie Trouet The Stories Trees Tell Us Sat., 3 p.m. Science Stage Valerie Trouet is a UArizona faculty member and tree-ring researcher who specializes in the climate of the past 2,000 years and its influence on human systems and ecosystems. “Tree Story” is her first book. Garry Trudeau Doonesbury at 50 Sun., 1 p.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage Pulitzer Prize-winning satirist Garry Trudeau, author of the complete retrospective “Dbury@50,” has also worked in theater, film, and television, and as a contributor to the New York Times and Time magazine. Julia Turshen ^Simply Julia: Easy, Healthy Recipes Sun., 11 a.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Julia Turshen is a best-selling cookbook author and the host of the podcast Keep Calm and Cook On. Her forthcoming cookbook, “Simply Julia,” will be out on March 2. U Rick Unklesbay Trials & Tribulations Sat., 3 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Rick Unklesbay has been an prosecutor for more than 30 years. His book, “Arbitrary Death,” analyzes the history of the death penalty and its effect on criminals, families of victims and the entire legal system. Appearing Courtesy of The Cunningham Family Luis Alberto Urrea Luis Alberto Urrea & Héctor Tobar in Conversation Sun., 1 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Luis Urrea is a Pulitzer Prize finalist and member of the Latino Literature Hall of Fame. This will be his 12th year at the Tucson Festival of Books. His latest book is “The House of Broken Angels.” V Alessandra Narváez Varela Survival and Hope in an Unfair World Sat., 3 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Alessandra Narváez Varela is from Ciudad Juárez, México and earned an M.F.A. from the Bilingual Creative Writing program at the University of Texas at El Paso. “Thirty Talks Weird Love” is her debut novel. W Adam Ward Brick x Brick: A Workshop with LEGO Master Adam Ward Sat., 11 a.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage Adam Ward is a professional brick artist who creates LEGO pieces in his studio Peace + Bricks. His new book for children is “Brick x Brick.” He lives in Los Angeles with his family and 740,000 LEGO bricks. Jasmine Warga Looking Back, Moving Forward through Relationships Sun., 3 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Jasmine Warga is the author of the New York Times best-seller “Other Words for Home.” Her YA books include “Here We Are Now” and “My Heart and Other Black Holes.” Her new book is “The Shape of Thunder.” Bryan Washington The Humanizing Power of Humor Sat., 9 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Bryan Washington is a National Book Award 5 Under 35 honoree, and winner of the Dylan Thomas Prize, the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence, as well as other awards. His latest novel is “Memorial.” Rebekah Weatherspoon All Our Tropes and Dreams Sat., 1 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Rebekah Weatherspoon is a award-winning author and creator of WOC (women of color) In Romance, a social media tool that promotes romance by women of color. Her latest book is “A Cowboy to Remember.” Appearing Courtesy of Dow Jazz Films Gene Weingarten ^That Was the Day That Was Sat., 1 p.m. Arizona Daily Star Tent Gene Weingarten is a reporter for the Washington Post and writes Below the Beltway, a weekly syndicated humor column. His latest book is “One Day: The Extraordinary Story of an Ordinary 24 Hours in America.” Elaine Weiss ^Women Win the Vote Sun., 1 p.m. Arizona Daily Star Tent Journalist Elaine Weiss’ book “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” is in development by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin production company, with Hillary Rodham Clinton as executive producer. Appearing Courtesy of Laura Penny & Steve Gottlieb Martha Wells Galactic Empires, Murderbot and More! Sat., 11 a.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage Martha Well is a New York Times and USA Today-bestselling author of the Murderbot Diaries series and has won the Hugo, Nebula, Locus and Alex Awards. Her most recent work is “The Network Effect.” Scott Westerfeld Imposters in the “Uglies” World: A Conversation with Scott Westerfeld Sat., 11 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Scott Westerfeld is the New York Times best-selling author of the Uglies series, the Imposters series, and the Leviathan series. Born in Texas, he alternates summers in Sydney, Australia, and New York City. Elizabeth Wetmore ^Literary Landscape of the Southwest Sat., 1 p.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage Elizabeth Wetmore, whose recent book “Valentine” is one of the best debut novels of the year, is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. A native of West Texas, Elizabeth now lives and works in Chicago. Appearing Courtesy of Women’s Health and Integrative Medical Center Liza Wiemer Stand Up, Speak Up in the Face of Adversity Sun., 11 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Liza Wiemer is an educator with over twenty years of experience and the author of two adult nonfiction books, as well as a young adult novel, “The Assignment.” She lives in Milwaukee with her family. Simon Winchester Authors in Conversation Sat., 1 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Simon Winchester is the New York Times best-selling author of “The Professor and the Madman.” His recent titles include “Atlantic” and “The Men Who United the States.” Appearing Courtesy of Cinda M. Conroyd Y Gene Luen Yang Play Ball: Risk, Equity, and Social Justice Sun., 9 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Gene Luen Yang is a nationally-recognized author and illustrator of comic books and graphic novels, including “American Born Chinese.” His latest graphic novel is “Dragon Hoops.” Susie Yang Dark Debuts Sun., 3 p.m. Citi Stage After receiving her doctorate of pharmacy and launching a tech startup, Susie Yang has published her debut novel “White Ivy.” Luke Yoquinto Transforming How We Learn Sat., 9 a.m. Science Stage Luke Yoquinto is a research associate at the MIT AgeLab. He studies the history of the sociological narrative of old age. With Sanjay Sarma, he is the author of “Grasp: The Science Transforming How We Learn.” Brian Young Heartdrum: Native Voices and Visions Sun., 9 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Brian Young is a member of the Navajo Nation. Brian earned his B.A. in Film Studies at Yale University and his M.F.A. in Creative Writing at Columbia University. His debut book is “Healer of the Water Monster.” Appearing Courtesy of Friends of the Festival Charles Yu National Book Award Authors Sat., 11 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage Charles Yu is the author of four books, including his latest novel, “Interior Chinatown,” winner of the National Book Award for Fiction 2020, and shortlisted for Le Prix Médicis étranger. Z Felicia Zamora Searching for Poetic Justice Sat., 9 a.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage Felicia Zamora’s books include “I Always Carry My Bones,” winner of the 2020 Iowa Poetry Prize, and “Body of Render,” winner of the 2018 Benjamin Saltman Award. She teaches at the University of Cincinnati. Appearing Courtesy of Lee and Arthur Herbst Tom Zoellner ^Road Map: Finding Hope in Uncertain Times Sun., 9 a.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage Tom Zoellner is the author of eight acclaimed non-fiction books, including these two in 2020, “The National Road” and “Island on Fire”. And he works as a professor at Chapman University and Dartmouth College. D Melissa de la Cruz Tangled Webs of Magic and Intrigue Sat., 9 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage Melissa de la Cruz is the author of the Blue Bloods series, the Descendants books based on the Disney Channel films and the Witches of East End novels. Her new book is “The Queen’s Secret.” Matt de la Peña Taking Another Look: Story and Imagination Sat., 1 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage Matt de la Peña is the author of “Last Stop on Market Street,” “Carmela Full of Wishes,” “Love” and seven critically-acclaimed young-adult novels. His new picturebook is “Milo Imagines the World.”
Charles Kenny
The Plague Cycle
Sun., 11 a.m. Science Stage
Charles Kenny works at the Center for Global Development. He is the author of the book “Getting Better: Why Global Development Is Succeeding, and How We Can Improve the World Even More.”
Hena Khan
Navigating Multiple Cultures and Identities
Sat., 3 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage
Hena Khan is a Pakistani-American writer. She is the author of “Amina’s Voice” and “Amina’s Song” as well as picturebooks such as “Golden Domes and Silver Lanterns” and”Under My Hijab.”
Arthur Kleinman
The Soul of Care
Sun., 1 p.m. Science Stage
Harvard physician and anthropologist Arthur Kleinman is a leader in global health and cultural psychiatry. His new book is “The Soul of Care: The Moral Education of a Doctor and Husband.” Appearing Courtesy of Lindy Mullinax & Ray Moldow
Dean Koontz
^Conversation with Dean Koontz
Sat., 9 a.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage
Dean Koontz’s books are published in 38 languages and he has sold over 500 million copies to date. His work includes the New York Times best-sellers “Elsewhere” and “Devoted.”
Jim Kristofic
Send a Runner
Sat., 9 a.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage
Jim Kristofic grew up on the Navajo Reservation in northeastern Arizona. He has written for the Navajo Times, Arizona Highways and High Country News. He is the co-author of “Send a Runner.”
Julia Kuo
On Your Mark, Get Set Draw: Illustrator Draw-Off
Sun., 3 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage
Julia Kuo is a Taiwanese-American illustrator who has worked with The New York Times and Google, and who teaches illustration courses. She illustrates picturebooks, including “I Dream of Popo.”
L
Kiese Laymon
Who Am I, Anyway?
Sat., 3 p.m. Citi Stage
Kiese Laymon, a professor at the University of Mississippi, is the author of the upcoming novel “Long Division,” the memoir “Heavy,” and the essay collection “How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America.”
Loan Le
Love, Secrets and Laughter
Sun., 3 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage
Pushcart Prize–nominated writer Loan Le’s short stories appear in CRAFT Literary, Mud Season Review and Angel City Review. She works in publishing and lives in Manhattan. “A Pho Love Story” is her first novel.
Silvia Lopez
The Queen of Tejano Music: Selena!
Sun., 11 a.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage
Silvia Lopez is a bilingual author who writes children’s books in both Spanish and English. Her works include “My Little Golden Book about Frida Kahlo” and “Just Right Family: An Adoption Story.”
M
Diana Ma
Love, Secrets and Laughter
Sun., 3 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage
Diana Ma is a Chinese-American author with degrees in creative writing. She is part of the We Need Diverse Books Mentorship Program. “Heiress Apparently” is her debut novel. She lives in Seattle.
Helen Macdonald
Take Wing with Helen Macdonald
Sat., 9 a.m. Citi Stage
Helen Macdonald is a British writer, naturalist and a research scholar whose latest book is a collection of stories entitled “Vesper Flights.” This is her first visit to the Tucson Festival of Books. Appearing Courtesy of the Sandroff Family
Michael E. Mann
The Future Is Now for Climate Change
Sat., 3 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage
Michael E. Mann is the author of five books about climate change. He’s releasing a new book, “The New Climate War: The Battle to Take Back Our Planet,” in 2021. Appearing Courtesy of K.I. Wildman
Andrew Maraniss
Play Ball: Risk, Equity, and Social Justice
Sun., 9 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage
^One Strike and You’re Out
Sun., 3 p.m. Arizona Daily Star Tent
Andrew Maraniss is a New York Times best-selling author of sports and history. His new books inlcude “Games of Deception,” about the Nazi Olympics and “Singled Out” about outfielder Glen Burke.
David Maraniss
^Hurray for the Red, White and Who?
Sun., 11 a.m. Arizona Daily Star Tent
David Maraniss is an editor at the Washington Post and the award-winning author of many bestselling biographies and histories. “A Good American Family” is his 12th book. Appearing Courtesy of The Arizona Daily Star
Juana Martinez-Neal
Dreaming Big and Working Hard: Celebrations of Latin America
Sun., 11 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage
Juana Martinez-Neal illustrates picturebooks, including “La Princesa and the Pea” and “Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story.” Her most recent book is “Zonia’s Rain Forest,” set in her native Peru.
Tiffany McDaniel
Bonds Forged in Survival
Sun., 11 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage
Tiffany McDaniel is a novelist, poet and visual artist born and raised in Ohio. She is the author of the novels “The Summer That Melted Everything” and, most recently, “Betty.”
Matthew McGough
Trials & Tribulations
Sat., 3 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage
Investigating the Crime of Murder
Sun., 3 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage
Matthew McGough is an author, journalist and screenwriter. He wrote the memoir, “Bat Boy: Coming of Age with the New York Yankees,” and his most recent book is “The Lazarus Files: A Cold Case Investigation.” Appearing Courtesy of Deborah Nash
Susan Meissner
^The Indomitable Female Spirit
Sat., 3 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage
Susan Meissner is a USA Today best-selling author of historical fiction with more than half a million books in print in 15 languages. Her latest books are “Bright as Heaven” and “The Last Year of the War.”
Tehlor Kay Mejia
Rick Riordian Presents: Action, Intrigue, and Myth
Sat., 9 a.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage
Tehlor Kay Mejia, an Oregon native, wrote the duology “We Unleash the Merciless Storm” and “We Set the Dark on Fire.” Her newest book is “Paola Santiago and the River of Tears,” from Rick Riordan Presents.
Yamile Saied Mendez
My Story, My Truth
Sun., 3 p.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage
Yamile Saied Méndez is an Argentine-American author who writes books for kids of all ages. Saied Méndez is also part of Las Musas, the first collective of women and nonbinary Latinx MG and YA authors.
Juliet Menéndez
Dreaming Big and Working Hard: Celebrations of Latin America
Sun., 11 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage
Juliet Menéndez is the Guatemalan American author of “Latinitas.” As a bilingual teacher in New York City’s public schools, Juliet noted the need for books that depict children like those in her classroom.
Lydia Millet
National Book Award Authors
Sat., 11 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage
Lydia Millet has written more than a dozen novels and story collections, often about the ties between people and animals. “A Children’s Bible,” was a finalist for the 2020 National Book Award in fiction. Appearing Courtesy of Joanne and Howie Adams
Omar Mohamed
Heartbreak and Hope: Life in a Refugee Camp
Sat., 1 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage
Omar Mohamed spent his childhood at the Dadaab camp in Kenya. He now lives in Pennsylvania and works to help resettle refugees. He is the founder of Refugee Strong. His book is “When Stars Are Scattered.”
Mary Alice Monroe
Well, Bless Your Heart!
Sun., 3 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage
Mary Alice Monroe is a New York Times best-selling author who has sold more than 7.5 million copies of her books. Her latest work is “The Summer of Lost and Found,” releasing in May 2021.
Gloria M. Muñoz
Searching for Poetic Justice
Sat., 9 a.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage
Gloria Muñoz is a Colombian American writer and translator. She is the author of “Danzirly,” winner of the Academy of American Poets’ Ambroggio Prize, and the chapbook “Your Biome Has Found You.” Appearing Courtesy of Dow Jazz Films
N
Janice Nimura
^Who Makes History?
Sat., 9 a.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage
Janice P. Nimura is the author of historical nonfiction books, including “Daughters of the Samurai” and, most recently, “The Doctors Blackwell.”
O
Daniel José Older
Anything is Possible: Fantasy Journeys of Adventure and Conflict
Sat., 11 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage
Daniel José Older is the author of The Shadowshaper Cypher, a series which earned the International Latino Book Award and a New York Times Notable Book. His new book is “Flood City.”
Tochi Onyebuchi
Galactic Empires, Murderbot and More!
Sat., 11 a.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage
Tochi Onyebuchi is a Nigerian-American sci fi writer, & former civil rights lawyer. He’s published 4 books for young adults, and an adult book, “Riot Baby.” His latest book is “Rebel Sisters.”
Barbara Teller Ornelas
Lessons from Spider Woman
Sat., 11 a.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage
Barbara Teller Ornelas is a fifth generation Master Navajo weaver. Alongside her sister Lynda Teller Pete, she is the author of “How to Weave a Navajo Rug and Other Lessons from Spider Woman.”
Mark Oshiro
Fantasy Worlds of Power and Deception
Sun., 1 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage
Mark Oshiro is the award-winning author of “Anger Is a Gift,” winner of the Schneider Family Book Award. Their newest book is “Each of Us is a Desert.”
Lydia R. Otero
It Takes a Pueblo
Sun., 1 p.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage
Lydia R. Ortero is an associate professor at the University of Arizona and the author of “La Calle.” Otero’s newest book project is “In The Shadows of the Freeway: Growing Up Brown and Queer.”
Nadia Owusu
Who Am I, Anyway?
Sat., 3 p.m. Citi Stage
Nadia Owusu is a Brooklyn-based writer and urban planner. She is the recipient of a 2019 Whiting Award. “Aftershocks” is her first book.
P
Susan Page
^Leading Ladies of Washington
Sat., 3 p.m. Friends of the Festival Stage
Susan Page is the award-winning Washington Bureau chief of USA Today. Susan has covered six White House administrations and ten presidential elections. Her new book is “Madam Speaker.”
Chuck Palahniuk
^Beneath the Façade
Sun., 9 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage
Chuck Palahniuk has been a nationally bestselling author since his first novel, 1996’s “Fight Club.” His most recent book “The Invention of Sound” was released in 2020 by Grand Central Publishing.
T. Jefferson Parker
Crime and Punishment
Sat., 11 a.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage
Whodunit? Just Ask These Two
Sun., 3 p.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage
T. Jefferson Parker is the author of 26 novels, including “Silent Joe” and “California Girl,” both of which won Edgar Awards. His most recent novel, “Then She Vanished,” features investigator Roland Ford. Appearing Courtesy of Peter & Betty Bengtson
Mitali Perkins
Navigating Multiple Cultures and Identities
Sat., 3 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage
Mitali Perkins writes books for young readers, including “Between Us and Abuela” and “You Bring the Distant Near.” A native of India, Perkins resides in California. Her new book is “Home Is in Between.”
Nicole Perlroth
^Cyber Threats in the 21st Century
Sat., 9 a.m. Friends of the Festival Stage
Nicole Perlroth covers cybersecurity and digital espionage for The New York Times. Her first book, “This Is How They Tell Me The World Ends,” is about the global cyber arms race.
Rick Perlstein
Reaganland: Evolution of a Party
Sun., 11 a.m. Friends of the Festival Stage
Rick Perlstein is a journalist and author who chronicles conservatism in America. His latest book is “Reaganland.”
Thomas Perry
Whodunit? Just Ask These Two
Sun., 3 p.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage
Thomas Perry is the best-selling author of more than 20 novels. His work has been a finalist for the Strand Critics Award for Best Novel. His new novel is “A Small Town.” Appearing Courtesy of Joi Bowen
Lynda Teller Pete
Lessons from Spider Woman
Sat., 11 a.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage
Lynda Teller Pete is a fifth generation Navajo weaver. Alongside Barbara Teller Ornelas, she is the author of “How to Weave a Navajo Rug and Other Lessons from Spider Woman.”
LeUyen Pham
Searching for Hope, Longing for Comfort
Sun., 1 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage
On Your Mark, Get Set Draw: Illustrator Draw-Off
Sun., 3 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage
LeUyen Pham illustrated more than one hundred books for children, including “Outside Insider” and the Princess in Black series. She is the co-creator of the graphic memoirs “Real Friends” and “Best Friends.”
Liz Pichon
Doodle with Liz: Action and Laughter
Sun., 11 a.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage
When Liz Pichon was little, she loved to draw, paint and make things. She kept drawing and created the best-selling Tom Gates series of books. Her new book is “Shoe Wars.” She lives in London.
David Pogue
Are You Prepared for Climate Change?
Sat., 11 a.m. Science Stage
David Pogue is a columnist at The New York Times, host of seventeen science specials on PBS NOVA, and the five-time Emmy Award–winning technology and science correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning. Appearing Courtesy of Barbara Smith
Michael Powell
^Basketball: More Than A Game
Sat., 11 a.m. Citi Stage
Michael Powell is a news reporter writing for The New York Times. “Canyon Dreams” is a narrative of triumph and hardship about the Chinle basketball team on the Navajo Reservation.
Shannon Pufahl
^Literary Landscape of the Southwest
Sat., 1 p.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage
For years a freelance music critic, Shannon Pufahl’s first foray into fiction became one of 2020’s best debut novels. “On Swift Horses” also became one of the Pima County Library’s Southwest Books of the Year.
Stephen J. Pyne
Authors in Conversation
Sat., 1 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage
Stephen Pyne is an emeritus professor at Arizona State University, specializing in environmental history and the history of fire. His new book is “The Greatest Ages of Discovery.”
Q
Julia Quinn
What’s Past Is Present
Sun., 1 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage
Julia Quinn is a #1 New York Times best-selling author of romance novels, including the best-selling Bridgerton series. Her latest work is “Miss Butterworth and the Mad Baron.”
R
Alisha Rai
All Our Tropes and Dreams
Sat., 1 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage
Alisha Rai pens award-winning contemporary romances whose novels have been featured in numerous publications. She regularly advocates for greater diversity in the genre. Her new book is “First Comes Like.”
Alberto Álvaro Ríos
It Takes a Pueblo
Sun., 1 p.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage
Ríos is the author of 10 books and chapbooks of poetry, three collections of short stories and a memoir. His books of poems include “A Small Story about the Sky.” He is the poet laureate of Arizona.
Rebecca Roanhorse
Gods and Demons
Sun., 3 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage
Rebecca Roanhorse is a NYTimes best-selling and Nebula, Hugo, and Locus Award-winning speculative fiction writer and recipient of the 2018 Astounding Award for Best New Writer. Her latest novel is “Black Sun.”
Cara Robertson
Trials & Tribulations
Sat., 3 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage
Investigating the Crime of Murder
Sun., 3 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage
Cara Robertson holds a doctorate from the University of Oxford and a juris doctorate degree from Stanford Law School. “The Trial of Lizzie Borden” is her first book. Appearing Courtesy of Friends of the Festival
Christian Robinson
Taking Another Look: Story and Imagination
Sat., 1 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage
Christian Robinson illustrated “Last Stop on Market Street,” “Carmela Full of Wishes” and “Milo Imagines the World.” He is the author and illustrator of the picture books “Another” and “You Matter.”
Kim Stanley Robinson
The Future Is Now for Climate Change
Sat., 3 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage
Kim Stanley Robinson is an American novelist, widely recognized as one of the foremost living writers of science fiction. His most recent novels are “The Ministry for the Future” and “New York, 2140.”
S
Amra Sabic-El-Rayess
Survival and Hope in an Unfair World
Sat., 3 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage
Amra Sabic-El-Rayess grew up in Bosnia and Herzegovina. After surviving ethnic cleansing, she emigrated to the U.S. She has published on education-related issues and is the author of “The Cat I Never Named.”
Mark Salter
30 Years with John McCain
Sat., 1 p.m. Friends of the Festival Stage
Mark Salter is an American speechwriter from Davenport, Iowa, known for his collaborations with United States Senator John McCain on several nonfiction books as well as on political speeches.
Sanjay Sarma
Transforming How We Learn
Sat., 9 a.m. Science Stage
Sanjay Sarma is the vice president for Open Learning at MIT and author of over 220 academic papers. Along with Luke Yaquinto, Sarma is the author of “Grasp: The Science Transforming How We Learn.”
John Scalzi
Galactic Empires, Murderbot and More!
Sat., 11 a.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage
John Scalzi is a multiple award-winning, New York Times bestselling author and blogger. His television work includes Stargate Universe and Love, Death & Robots. His latest book is “The Last Emperox.”
Maria Scrivan
GraphixCon: A Celebration of Graphic Novels
Sat., 1 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage
Maria Scrivan is an award-winning syndicated cartoonist based in Stamford, Connecticut. Her comic, Half Full, appears daily in newspapers nationwide. Her graphic novels are “Nat Enough” and “Forget Me Nat.”
Sara Seager
The Smallest Lights in the Universe
Sun., 9 a.m. Science Stage
Sara Seager is a planetary science, physics and aeronautics and astronautics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Her most recent work is the memoir, “The Smallest Lights in the Universe.”
Lisa See
Meet Lisa See
Sat., 1 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage
Lisa See is the author of New York Times best-seller “The Island of Sea Women,” her tenth highly successful novel. She is being honored with this year’s Founders Award by the Tucson Festival of Books. Appearing Courtesy of Tucson Medical Center
Francesca Serritella
Dark Debuts
Sun., 3 p.m. Citi Stage
Francesca Serritella is a New York Times best-selling author and columnist. She grew up in the Philadelphia area and graduated cum laude from Harvard University. She is the author of “Ghosts of Harvard.”
Samantha Shannon
Dangerous Heroines
Sun., 11 a.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage
Samantha Shannon is the New York Times and Sunday Times best-selling author of the epic fantasy Bone Season series. Her final book in the series is “The Mask Falling.” She lives in London.
Jenn Shapland
National Book Award Authors
Sat., 11 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage
Jenn Shapland is the author of “My Autobiography of Carson McCullers,” a finalist for the 2020 National Book Award and that was longlisted for the 2021 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence
Neal Shusterman
Play Ball: Risk, Equity, and Social Justice
Sun., 9 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage
Neal Shusterman is the best-selling and award-winning author of “Challenger Deep,” “Scythe,” “Dry,” “The Schwa Was Here” and the UnWind series. His new book is “Game Changer.” He lives in Florida.
Adam Silvera
Tangled Webs of Magic and Intrigue
Sat., 9 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage
Adam Silvera wrote “They Both Die at the End” and “Infinity Son” and co-authored “What If It’s Us.” His new book is “Infinity Reaper.” He’s tall for no reason and lives in Los Angeles.
Nancy Silverton
^Cooking with Fire: A New American Steakhouse
Sat., 11 a.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage
Nancy Silverton, 2014 James Beard Award winner, is an American chef, baker, and author. Her most recent work is the cookbook “Chi Spacca: A New Approach to American Cooking.”
Jane Smiley
^Saddle Up With Jane Smiley
Sun., 11 a.m. Citi Stage
Jane Smiley is the author of numerous novels, including “A Thousand Acres,” which was awarded the Pulitzer Prize, and recently, “The Last Hundred Years Trilogy: Some Luck,” “Early Warning” and “Golden Age.”
Crystal Smith
Tangled Webs of Magic and Intrigue
Sat., 9 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage
Crystal Smith is a writer, photographer and artist who developed an early love of storytelling in a family of voracious readers. Her books are “Bloodleaf” and “Greythorne.” She lives in Utah with her family.
Cynthia Leitich Smith
Heartdrum: Native Voices and Visions
Sun., 9 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage
Cynthia Leitich Smith is the author of “Rain Is Not My Indian Name” and “Hearts Unbroken.” She is the author-curator of Heartdrum, a Native-focused imprint, and an enrolled member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation
Emily St. John Mandel
^Beneath the Façade
Sun., 9 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage
Emily St. John Mandel’s fifth novel is “The Glass Hotel.” Her previous novels include “Station Eleven,” which was a finalist for a National Book Award. She lives in New York City with her family.
Philip C. Stead
Taking Another Look: Story and Imagination
Sat., 1 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage
Philip Stead writes and illustrates books for children. He created “A Sick Day for Amos McGee” with his wife, Erin. “Follow that Frog!” is the third book in a trilogy made in collaboration with Matthew Cordell.
Tui T. Sutherland
GraphixCon: A Celebration of Graphic Novels
Sat., 1 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage
On Wings of Fire with Tui Sutherland
Sun., 1 p.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage
Tui T. Sutherland is the author of the Wings of Fire series, the Menagerie trilogy and the Pet Trouble series. “The Dangerous Gift” is her most recent work.
T
Jeff Testerman
Commander or Con?
Sun., 1 p.m. Friends of the Festival Stage
Jeff Testerman spent his 33-year journalism career at the St. Petersburg Times. Now in retirement, Testerman is the co-author of “Call Me Commander,” the story of the notorious charity scammer John Donald Cody.
Aiden Thomas
My Story, My Truth
Sun., 3 p.m. Nuestras Raíces Stage
Aiden Thomas is a New York Times best-selling author with an M.F.A. in creative writing. Thomas’ debut novel, “Cemetry Boys,” is a Dia de Muertos paranormal romance.
Héctor Tobar
Luis Alberto Urrea & Héctor Tobar in Conversation
Sun., 1 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage
Héctor Tobar is the author of five books, including the New York Times best-seller “Deep Down Dark: The Untold Stories of 33 Men Buried in a Chilean Mine.” His new novel is “The Last Great Road Bum.”
Kathy Trocheck
Well, Bless Your Heart!
Sun., 3 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage
Mary Kay Andrews is the New York Times best-selling author of 26 novels including “Sunset Beach,” “The High Tide Club,” “The Weekenders,” “Beach Town,” “Ladies’ Night,” “Summer Rental,” and “Hissy Fit.” Appearing Courtesy of Cindy & Bill Rainey
Valerie Trouet
The Stories Trees Tell Us
Sat., 3 p.m. Science Stage
Valerie Trouet is a UArizona faculty member and tree-ring researcher who specializes in the climate of the past 2,000 years and its influence on human systems and ecosystems. “Tree Story” is her first book.
Garry Trudeau
Doonesbury at 50
Sun., 1 p.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage
Pulitzer Prize-winning satirist Garry Trudeau, author of the complete retrospective “Dbury@50,” has also worked in theater, film, and television, and as a contributor to the New York Times and Time magazine.
Julia Turshen
^Simply Julia: Easy, Healthy Recipes
Sun., 11 a.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage
Julia Turshen is a best-selling cookbook author and the host of the podcast Keep Calm and Cook On. Her forthcoming cookbook, “Simply Julia,” will be out on March 2.
U
Rick Unklesbay
Trials & Tribulations
Sat., 3 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage
Rick Unklesbay has been an prosecutor for more than 30 years. His book, “Arbitrary Death,” analyzes the history of the death penalty and its effect on criminals, families of victims and the entire legal system. Appearing Courtesy of The Cunningham Family
Luis Alberto Urrea
Luis Alberto Urrea & Héctor Tobar in Conversation
Sun., 1 p.m. Marshall Foundation Stage
Luis Urrea is a Pulitzer Prize finalist and member of the Latino Literature Hall of Fame. This will be his 12th year at the Tucson Festival of Books. His latest book is “The House of Broken Angels.”
V
Alessandra Narváez Varela
Survival and Hope in an Unfair World
Sat., 3 p.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage
Alessandra Narváez Varela is from Ciudad Juárez, México and earned an M.F.A. from the Bilingual Creative Writing program at the University of Texas at El Paso. “Thirty Talks Weird Love” is her debut novel.
W
Adam Ward
Brick x Brick: A Workshop with LEGO Master Adam Ward
Sat., 11 a.m. TUSD Children/Teen Stage
Adam Ward is a professional brick artist who creates LEGO pieces in his studio Peace + Bricks. His new book for children is “Brick x Brick.” He lives in Los Angeles with his family and 740,000 LEGO bricks.
Jasmine Warga
Looking Back, Moving Forward through Relationships
Sun., 3 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage
Jasmine Warga is the author of the New York Times best-seller “Other Words for Home.” Her YA books include “Here We Are Now” and “My Heart and Other Black Holes.” Her new book is “The Shape of Thunder.”
Bryan Washington
The Humanizing Power of Humor
Sat., 9 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage
Bryan Washington is a National Book Award 5 Under 35 honoree, and winner of the Dylan Thomas Prize, the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence, as well as other awards. His latest novel is “Memorial.”
Rebekah Weatherspoon
All Our Tropes and Dreams
Sat., 1 p.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage
Rebekah Weatherspoon is a award-winning author and creator of WOC (women of color) In Romance, a social media tool that promotes romance by women of color. Her latest book is “A Cowboy to Remember.” Appearing Courtesy of Dow Jazz Films
Gene Weingarten
^That Was the Day That Was
Sat., 1 p.m. Arizona Daily Star Tent
Gene Weingarten is a reporter for the Washington Post and writes Below the Beltway, a weekly syndicated humor column. His latest book is “One Day: The Extraordinary Story of an Ordinary 24 Hours in America.”
Elaine Weiss
^Women Win the Vote
Sun., 1 p.m. Arizona Daily Star Tent
Journalist Elaine Weiss’ book “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” is in development by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin production company, with Hillary Rodham Clinton as executive producer. Appearing Courtesy of Laura Penny & Steve Gottlieb
Martha Wells
Galactic Empires, Murderbot and More!
Sat., 11 a.m. Elmore Leonard Memorial Stage
Martha Well is a New York Times and USA Today-bestselling author of the Murderbot Diaries series and has won the Hugo, Nebula, Locus and Alex Awards. Her most recent work is “The Network Effect.”
Scott Westerfeld
Imposters in the “Uglies” World: A Conversation with Scott Westerfeld
Sat., 11 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage
Scott Westerfeld is the New York Times best-selling author of the Uglies series, the Imposters series, and the Leviathan series. Born in Texas, he alternates summers in Sydney, Australia, and New York City.
Elizabeth Wetmore
^Literary Landscape of the Southwest
Sat., 1 p.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage
Elizabeth Wetmore, whose recent book “Valentine” is one of the best debut novels of the year, is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. A native of West Texas, Elizabeth now lives and works in Chicago. Appearing Courtesy of Women’s Health and Integrative Medical Center
Liza Wiemer
Stand Up, Speak Up in the Face of Adversity
Sun., 11 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage
Liza Wiemer is an educator with over twenty years of experience and the author of two adult nonfiction books, as well as a young adult novel, “The Assignment.” She lives in Milwaukee with her family.
Simon Winchester
Authors in Conversation
Sat., 1 p.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage
Simon Winchester is the New York Times best-selling author of “The Professor and the Madman.” His recent titles include “Atlantic” and “The Men Who United the States.” Appearing Courtesy of Cinda M. Conroyd
Y
Gene Luen Yang
Play Ball: Risk, Equity, and Social Justice
Sun., 9 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage
Gene Luen Yang is a nationally-recognized author and illustrator of comic books and graphic novels, including “American Born Chinese.” His latest graphic novel is “Dragon Hoops.”
Susie Yang
Dark Debuts
Sun., 3 p.m. Citi Stage
After receiving her doctorate of pharmacy and launching a tech startup, Susie Yang has published her debut novel “White Ivy.”
Luke Yoquinto
Transforming How We Learn
Sat., 9 a.m. Science Stage
Luke Yoquinto is a research associate at the MIT AgeLab. He studies the history of the sociological narrative of old age. With Sanjay Sarma, he is the author of “Grasp: The Science Transforming How We Learn.”
Brian Young
Heartdrum: Native Voices and Visions
Sun., 9 a.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage
Brian Young is a member of the Navajo Nation. Brian earned his B.A. in Film Studies at Yale University and his M.F.A. in Creative Writing at Columbia University. His debut book is “Healer of the Water Monster.” Appearing Courtesy of Friends of the Festival
Charles Yu
National Book Award Authors
Sat., 11 a.m. Marshall Foundation Stage
Charles Yu is the author of four books, including his latest novel, “Interior Chinatown,” winner of the National Book Award for Fiction 2020, and shortlisted for Le Prix Médicis étranger.
Z
Felicia Zamora
Searching for Poetic Justice
Sat., 9 a.m. Tucson Medical Center Stage
Felicia Zamora’s books include “I Always Carry My Bones,” winner of the 2020 Iowa Poetry Prize, and “Body of Render,” winner of the 2018 Benjamin Saltman Award. She teaches at the University of Cincinnati. Appearing Courtesy of Lee and Arthur Herbst
Tom Zoellner
^Road Map: Finding Hope in Uncertain Times
Sun., 9 a.m. Desert Diamond Casinos Stage
Tom Zoellner is the author of eight acclaimed non-fiction books, including these two in 2020, “The National Road” and “Island on Fire”. And he works as a professor at Chapman University and Dartmouth College.
D
Melissa de la Cruz
Tangled Webs of Magic and Intrigue
Sat., 9 a.m. Stocker Children/Teen Stage
Melissa de la Cruz is the author of the Blue Bloods series, the Descendants books based on the Disney Channel films and the Witches of East End novels. Her new book is “The Queen’s Secret.”
Matt de la Peña
Taking Another Look: Story and Imagination
Sat., 1 p.m. Helios Children/Teen Stage
Matt de la Peña is the author of “Last Stop on Market Street,” “Carmela Full of Wishes,” “Love” and seven critically-acclaimed young-adult novels. His new picturebook is “Milo Imagines the World.”