tfob sponsors

tfob sponsors

Named

Arizona Daily Star

University of Arizona

Presenting

Tucson Medical Center

Major

Friends of the Festival

Pima County Public Library

Stocker Foundation

University of Arizona BookStores

University of Arizona - Facilities Management

William & Mary Ross Foundation

Key

Early Childhood Learning is Essential

Marshall Foundation

Signature

Citi

Contributing

BeachFleischman

Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

Desert Diamond Casinos

Helios Education Foundation

Literacy Connects

Pepper Viner Homes

Worlds of Words

Supporting

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Clear View Business Solutions

Elizabeth Green

HSL Properties

Hughes Federal Credit Union

Pi Beta Phi Fraternity - Arizona Alpha Chapter

Research Corporation for Science Advancement

Sara Cohen

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

University of Arizona Libraries

University of Arizona Press

Book Club

Words, Women, and Wine Book Club

Participating

Alice & Bill Roe

Arizona Public Media

Barbara Martinsons & Larry Boutis

David & Marsha Irwin

Dr. Morton and Ruth Aronoff

Ellen Wheeler and David Nix

Heather & Stephen Caine

Jerry and Lynn Greenberg

Mesch, Clark & Rothschild

Phil Tygiel, PT

Rincon Research Corporation

Roberta & Bill Witchger

Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group

Terramar Properties Inc.

TUSD

Author Session

Alan Harris and Diane Lebel

Andria C. Plonka

Andy & Stuart Shatken

Ann Bowman

Barbara Smith

Barbara Stokely

BBVA Compass

Betsy and Michael Boxer

Carol & Norman Levine

Cinda M. Conroyd

Cindy & Bill Rainey

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Commercial Real Estate Services

Cynthia W Devine

Deborah Nash

DeConcini McDonald Yetwin & Lacy

Dow Jazz Films

Dr. Richard and Madeleine Wachter

Drs. Jill & Herschel Rosenzweig

Frank and Kathryn Hartley

Frank Farias

Friends of Western Art

Gerald and Barbara Goldberg

Gordon W. Rosier / Roy W. Mainger

Harriet Marble

Holualoa Companies

In Memory of Stephen Tanner

Jan & Mickey Dowling

Joan & Adrian Van Loozenoord

Joanne and Howie Adams

K.I. Wildman

Karen Zittleman & David Sadker

Kathy Alexander and Paul Lindsey

Larsen Baker LLC

Laura Penny & Steve Gottlieb

Kay Richter

Joi Bowen

Lee and Arthur Herbst

Leslie Nixon & Barry Kirschner

Linda & Rick Hanson

Lindy Mullinax & Ray Moldow

Lucy Buntain Comine

Lynn and Lenny Snyder

M3 Engineering & Technology

Marney Welmers

Mary Sue & Maurie Kern

Melissa M. Vito

Michael & Marjorie Lipson

Nancy & John Stubblefield

Nancy Pitt

Path to Happiness

Peter & Betty Bengtson

Radiology Ltd

Rebecca Potter

Rusing Lopez & Lizardi

Sally & Wade Monroe

Sandroff Family

Sandy & Jim Rothschild

Steve Alley

Susan & John W. Madden, III

Susan and Barry Austin

The Cunningham Family

The Wallach Family

Trisa & Andy Schorr

Tucson Values Teachers

Women’s Health and Integrative Medical Center

In-Kind

Abbott Media Productions

Jewish Book Club

Make Way for Books

University of Arizona Wildcat Corps

