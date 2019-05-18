History: Mainly good and excellent scores for several years but received a needs improvement rating April 3 and failed reinspection April 4.
What the inspector saw: Ham, cheese, pastrami and chicken wings stored at unsafe temperatures; dishwasher had no sanitizing solution; drain flies in floor drain; dirty floors throughout the facility.
Follow up: Passed a second follow-up inspection April 16.
Comments: Manager Greg Freland said faulty equipment was replaced and new operating procedures were adopted to prevent a recurrence.