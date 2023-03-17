Dear reader,

Thank you for becoming an Arizona Daily Star subscriber! Readers like you help our newsroom thrive, allowing us to bring important news to the Southern Arizona community.

The Star has been around for 145 years — that’s nearly a century and a half of local journalism, from coverage of government spending and the U.S.- Mexico border, to watchdog and investigative stories, to features on local businesses, and so much more. Our reporters, photojournalists, editors and producers work hard to bring you news you can rely on every day.

To get the most out of your digital subscription with us, here are some of your benefits:

Unlimited access to the stories, photo galleries, videos, podcasts and more on tucson.com and our tucson.com mobile app. This includes stories that are exclusive to subscribers.

Unlimited access to our e-newspaper — the exact layout of the newspaper as you’d get it in print, but accessible online. Plus, you can search through archives dating back to 2007 and enjoy bonus pages that aren’t available in print.

A monthly digital activity book filled with recipes, coloring pages and more, sent by email.

Frequent perks found on our website, such as downloadable guides to events around town and access to digital greeting cards.

And here are all the ways you can connect with us:

Sign up for a newsletter. We have many email newsletters we know you’ll enjoy, including Tucson history, solutions, sports, gardening and more. Check them out here.

Download our app. Bonus: Turn on your push notifications in your device’s settings to get an alert when we have big news to share. Search for tucson.com in your iOS or Android app store.

Follow us on social media. We’re on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, where we post news updates daily.

Have a news tip? Share it with us by emailing metro@tucson.com.

Thank you again for supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Arizona Daily Star.

Warmly,

Jill Jorden Spitz, editor