Welcome to the 2019 Tucson Festival of Books! I am so excited for my second festival as UA president, and I hope that you will take the chance to enjoy the numerous exhibits, author presentations and panel discussions that will be open to the public this weekend.
I am very proud that the University of Arizona is a founding partner and sponsor of the festival, and it is my pleasure to welcome thousands of readers, writers, educators, scholars and neighbors to our campus.
We are fortunate to have such an amazing cultural and educational experience right here in Tucson. Creativity is the core of innovation, critical thinking and complex problem-solving, and this festival is an important celebration of human expression.
It is an important example of our partnerships within our regional communities and of our commitment to make arts and culture central to the UA experience. I am sure that everyone will find something memorable at this wonderful event. Thank you for joining us at the UA and thank you so much for your support. Have a wonderful time at the Festival of Books!