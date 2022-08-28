 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp

Thanks to all helping us send kids to camp

  • Updated
Send a kid to camp logo

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,242 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual and overnight Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.

This is our 75th year of raising money to help local boys and girls do more and be more. Our goal was to raise $225,000 to send up to 700 local boys and girls to summer camp. So far, we have received 940 donations totaling $153,856, or about two-thirds of our goal.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Donations are welcome throughout the year. We do not share or sell our donor information.

How to give year-round

• Credit-card donations: azsendakidtocamp.org/donations

• Send checks, payable to Sportsmen's Fund, to: Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141

• For more information: Debbie Kornmiller at 520-954-3139 or debbiekornmiller@gmail.com

Why I give

I’ve been trying to figure out where to donate money that would have meant something to my father, Donald Diamond, (outside of our foundation). He cherished his time at summer camp so I thought this summer, in particular, for kids who have struggled through COVID, would have been very meaningful to him.

Helaine Levy,

Diamond Family Philanthropies

Did you know?

If you are age 70½ or older and have savings in an IRA, you may be able to give directly from your IRA and save even more on your federal and Arizona taxes. If your custodian sends a payment directly from your IRA to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund, you may be able to deduct it as a Qualifying Charitable Distribution on your tax return even if you claim the standard deduction. Consult your tax adviser for more information about how this applies to you.

– Mikala Jansen, CPA, and Sportsmen’s Fund director

