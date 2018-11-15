Of course, this one is no surprise. The Wildcats lost Deandre Ayton, Dusan Ristic and Rawle Alkins from their frontcourt, and brought in virtual five-star talent Brandon Williams to a backcourt that already had scoring-minded wings in Brandon Randolph and Dylan Smith.
So UA coach Sean Miller started talking in the preseason about going with three guards for now and into the future, and relying heavily on them.
The numbers have played out accordingly: Williams and Randolph together are accounting for 39.4 percent of the Wildcats’ scoring so far; that figure jumps to 45.6 percent if you add Smith’s scoring.
Last season, Trier and Alkins combined for 31.9 percent of Arizona’s scoring in the two starting spots that the Brandons now occupy.
Ayton and Ristic combined for 40.1 percent of UA’s scoring a season ago, while this year’s forwards — Ryan Luther and Chase Jeter — are combining for 27.1 percent so far this season.
Then again, Miller would like to tweak that last part. Luther took just two shots in Arizona’s 70-46 win over UTEP on Wednesday. Both were 3-point attempts, and Luther made one of them.
“We have to run more things for Ryan Luther,” Miller said. “He’s almost unselfish to a fault. He’s a great teammate. And he’s a very good shooter. He can go inside as well but for him to go in and play 24 minutes and take two shots — we have to do a better job as coaches to put him in a position to get more looks than that.”