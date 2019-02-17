Colorado big man Evan Battey left the Buffs’ game with ASU early Wednesday when he aggravated a lower-back issue and he’s questionable for Sunday’s game.
“Hopefully we’ll have him ready to go,” Boyle said. “But at the end of the day he has to make the call. It’s his back. He knows how it feels and what it feels like normally. … I don’t question his toughness. I know if he can play, he’ll play.”
But chances appeared good Saturday that Battey will be able to go, not only because he showed up for practice but also because he and his 6-foot-8, 264-pound frame were able to survive a round-trip plane trip to the East Coast over a 24-hour period Thursday to Friday so he could attend his grandmother’s funeral.
“We were a little worried about that but he had some muscle relaxants” and a machine to aid recovery, Boyle said. “He was able to get through it OK.”