An inmate at the Arizona State Prison seeking release because of "cruel and inhuman" treatment, told a judge that he was shot at by prison guards because he was running to escape inmates. He said these inmates wanted to force him to commit "unnatural acts."
One must remember this was 50 years ago. We are more tolerant and don't refer to homosexuality as a "perversion." Rape and sexual assault, however, still are regardless of the victim.
The judge decided to investigate.
From the Arizona Daily Star, Wednesday, June 26, 1968:
Homosexuality Problem Charged
Probe May Extend To State Prison
By ERNEST C. HELTSLEY
A Tucson man claimed in Superior Court yesterday that homosexual problems are so bad at the Arizona State Prison, guards once fired warning shots at him as he ran to escape fellow inmates.
After hearing the accusations, vising Judge Lloyd C. Helm of Cochise County ordered an investigation which could extend to the prison.
Joseph A. Reynolds, 21, who was given a 6-to-8-year prison sentence for robbery a year ago this month by Judge Helm, was in court here yesterday seeking to be freed on bond pending his appeal of the conviction.
In speaking for Reynolds. Atty. Ralph Seefeldt contended his client has been "subjected to cruel and inhuman punishment because of the situation that prevails at the prison."
"He had just as soon be shot as be subjected to this kind of treatment," Seefeldt said of Reynolds. "He tried running, but the guards fired shots at him."
Judge Helm said later. "I know his (Reynolds') main concern is getting away from the prison, but we can't overlook these claims. I ordered his detention in the Pima County jail until a determination is made on what action to take."
He said he will meet with the Deputy County Atty. Ronald Crismon and defense attorney Seefeldt this morning to get a statement from Reynolds under oath before proceeding further.
Reynolds also is serving a concurrent sentence of 1 to 3 years of unlawful wearing of a mask stemming from the robbery charge. At the time of sentencing he gave a Tucson address as 1302 W. Hadley St.
He and another man were convicted of a 1967, robbery of the Airport Shell Station at 6470 Nogales Hwy., taking $240 in cash and trading stamps. A third man was sentenced as an accessory to that robbery.