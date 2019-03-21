The big number Mar 21, 2019 Updated 2 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Arizona head coach Adia Barnes arranges the Wildcats' offense against Idaho State in the fist half of their first-round game of the WNIT at McKale Center, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 19 The 2018-19 season marks the first time Arizona has won 19 games since it won 21 in 2010-11. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save promotion Claim Your Brand on Google Are you on Google? promotion Get our weekly food news update in your inbox Tucson.com has a yummy new food newsletter. Sign up to have it delivered to your inbox weekly. promotion Claim Your Brand on Google Are you on Google? promotion Get our weekly food news update in your inbox Tucson.com has a yummy new food newsletter. Sign up to have it delivered to your inbox weekly.