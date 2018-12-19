Jack Furrier honored with his own No. 50 UA jersey after supporting Arizona hoops since 1968. pic.twitter.com/1E0O9zGiAV— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 20, 2018
50
Longtime Arizona athletics sponsor Jack Furrier celebrated his 50th anniversary as a UA booster. He is the founder of Jack Furrier’s Tire and Auto Care and has sponsored the Arizona athletics department since 1968. During halftime, Furrier was honored with a framed No. 50 Arizona jersey and received a standing ovation from the fans at McKale Center.