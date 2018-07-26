The big number Jul 26, 2018 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save 1,229 – Teams (not players) in the Las Vegas Classic, playing on 63 different courts. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save promotion $20 of Rigo's for only $10! Authentic Mexican Food & Drinks Get this and more great deals at Tucson.com/Deals promotion Mobile is Here to Stay—Are You? Local businesses must maintain a competitive edge by having a great local strategy. There’s just one problem—they’re just too busy running their business to maintain a competitive web presence.