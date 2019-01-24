6
Number of McDonald’s All-Americans from the state of Arizona dating back to 1978, and all of them ended up playing at the UA. Sean Elliott was the first Wildcat and the only Tucson product (Cholla High School) to be placed on the All-American roster in 1985. The rest are all from Phoenix: Mike Bibby (1996), Richard Jefferson (1998), Jerryd Bayless (2007), Deandre Ayton (2017) and Nico Mannion (2019).
Ayton is a Bahamas native, but played prep ball at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix. Mannion became the latest Valley Wildcat to be named to the game along with Australian wing Josh Green, who also played at Hillcrest but transferred to IMG Academy in Florida.