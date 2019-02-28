The big number Feb 28, 2019 Updated 12 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Arizona's Brandon Randolph scores next to Oregon State's Tres Tinkle (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Amanda Loman / AP Photo 7,000 Fans (approximately) watching Thursday’s UA-OSU game. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save promotion To B2B or Not 2B The Arizona Daily Star can help make social media work for you, not against you with page builds and increased visibility for your business! promotion Grow Your Social Media Audience and Keep Them Coming Back Savvy advice from Google + Your Business that you can implement today. promotion To B2B or Not 2B The Arizona Daily Star can help make social media work for you, not against you with page builds and increased visibility for your business! promotion Grow Your Social Media Audience and Keep Them Coming Back Savvy advice from Google + Your Business that you can implement today.