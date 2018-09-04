Our daughter Charli was born with competition infused into her DNA.
Whether on sidelines with Chuck while he coached NFL defenses or with me on pit row at NASCAR races, she has sports woven into her fiber. I remember working a gig for Major League Baseball in 2004, and sitting in the dugout at Busch Stadium with Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds. I was seven months pregnant and Charli was kicking in excitement as our neighbor, Red Sox pitcher Derek Lowe, was warming up for Arizona Wildcats baseball legend Terry Francona, Boston's manager. Something magical happened to her, me and millions of Red Sox fans that day: Mr. Aaron touched my belly and wished us both godspeed — and then Boston went on to win its first World Series in 86 years.
Cut to 13 years later, at Saturday's UA season opener: Chuck, Charli and I gathered for our Cecil family tradition of a pre-game family hug and kiss. It’s so special for us to be back in Tucson, and although the game didn’t turn out the way we all had hoped, we continue to be grateful for every new season, new sideline and our time together with the Wildcats.