The case for Duane Akina as Arizona's CB coach

Arizona football coach Jedd Fisch is in North Carolina this weekend for the annual American Football Coaches Association convention, something of a calm before the 24/7 football storm that will soon consume him and every Power Five head football coach.

Upon his return to Tucson, Fisch will have a chance to make a personnel acquisition every bit as important as any four-star recruit or transfer-portal addition. It will be his opportunity to hire the man I believe to be the nation’s most accomplished defensive backs coach of the last 35 years, Duane Akina.

The only problem is that Akina has never met Fisch.

Let me offer an introduction: Akina coached the three most high-profile defensive backs in UA history: Chuck Cecil, Darryll Lewis and Chris McAlister, all consensus All-Americans. In addition to Lewis, Akina further coached two more Jim Thorpe Award winners during his 15-year stint at Texas: Michael Huff and Aaron Ross (Cecil and McAlister were finalists).

Akina spent the last nine years on David Shaw’s staff at Stanford, coaching in the 2013, 2014 and 2016 Rose Bowls, which added to his 2005 and 2006 Rose Bowls on Mack Brown’s staff at Texas, as well as the 2010 BCS title game.

In my opinion, Akina is without rival as the top football assistant coach in UA history, 1987-2000, a time in which he served as both Arizona’s offensive and defensive coordinators.

I talked to Akina, 66, last week. Although he declined to speak on the record, he indicated he has the energy and desire to continue his coaching career. He was not among those retained by new Stanford coach Troy Taylor, who allowed his new defensive coordinator, Bobby April III – son of 1980s Arizona assistant coach Bobby April Jr. – to assemble a defensive staff.

Neither Taylor nor April took the time to interview Akina. Big miss.

Akina has a Dick Tomey-type demeanor. He helped Rich Ellerson and Larry MacDuff operate Arizona’s Desert Swarm defenses. He is a teacher and mentor like few in the game. His recruiting contacts in California, Texas and the Polynesian football community are gold.

All five of Duane and Donna Akina’s children were born in Tucson. He is a humble man who would surely agree to replace departed Arizona cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker without being given a title or boasting about the time in the 1990s when both Bill Belichick and Nick Saban tried to hire him.

Akina chose to stay at Arizona until Tomey and the UA parted ways.

If there is ever a “good fit’’ for a coaching position at Arizona, it would be Duane Akina.