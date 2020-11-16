The choice of community
It seems a bit odd to be writing about the word “community” at a moment when many of us are feeling alone, apart, isolated and lonely. Yet, it is an important word to think and write about now as we consider our hurting world community, in which each of us is an important and much-needed partner.
Fourteen years ago, seeking a place to escape the hot Arizona summers, my husband Ron and I bought an RV lot in a 55+ park near Show Low. We immediately learned that living “in community” is different from living independently.
At Juniper Ridge, we know our neighbors; we continually make new acquaintances and friends; and there are events, activities and amenities we enjoy as members of the community. Community membership comes with a few common rules created by an HOA, and a board of directors, directives that enable us to live and function as a cooperative group, not just as a number of persons who happen to dwell in the same geographical location.
Then six years ago, Ron and I sold the Tucson home we had lived in for 20 years, and bought a small house in the 55+ community of Sun City Oro Valley. Here we find the same challenge and blessing of living within rules and guidelines that grow, sustain and protect the well-being of a community.
Living outside of community, we might have more “liberty” or “freedom;” but we have freely chosen to live with others. In this pandemic time, we have become acutely aware of our interdependence in our group of 2,488 homes, and in our city, state, nation and world (cooperating with community, county, and state restrictions intended to protect the health and safety of the many, not just the individual). We are learning to adjust our own individual desires and habits as needed to sustain and protect the health and well-being of our God-created human family.
It could be said that living in community with persons we are comfortable with and agree with is easier than living in community among persons whose philosophical, political and spiritual thinking is different from our own. But which is the reality of our lives in our country and on this earth? How do we learn to live together? How do we learn to cooperate? How do we learn to care for each other as we care for ourselves? (Some version of “the Golden Rule” exists in every major religion.) How do we become “community?”
A few years back, I complained to a counselor about a person whose very presence made my blood boil. The counselor asked, “Carolyn, how do you think God looks upon this person?” She continued, “God probably considers this person a beloved child, just as God considers you a beloved child. What if you looked at this person through God’s eyes?” Oops.
Think now of someone with whom you experience community, with whom you are in communion; and give thanks. Next, consider someone with whom you do not experience communion; then make a mental list of those things you have in common with that person.
In the Catholic Christian Eucharistic liturgy, in which I participate weekly within current restrictions, the time following Communion (community with and union with God in Christ, and with all persons everywhere sharing in this Eucharistic feast) is a silent moment of thanksgiving. I used to close my eyes tight during this time, concentrating on my singular, personal prayer. Not any more. Now I sit back, eyes wide open, and take in sight of all those around me. That person, and that person, and all those persons are now one with me, and I am one with them. I can no longer judge them as separate. It is an astonishing and humbling awareness.
Community does not happen by wishful thinking or legislation or edict. It happens when one person decides to care about the well-being of another person as much as they care about their own. I do not wear a mask, or keep a respectful safe distance from you, or decide to Zoom with you (instead of physically embracing you) during this pandemic season and the upcoming holidays because of a law or an edict. I do those things because I see you as part of me, and myself as part of you. I care for you, and want you to thrive.
Have you seen the movie, “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Tom Hanks as the beloved Mr. Rogers? Simple and childlike on its surface, it is as profound, mature, and powerful movie as I’ve ever seen.
“Won’t you be my neighbor? Won’t you be my friend?”
Community. It is a choice we make.
