Gorney cited a few factors that might have dragged Arizona’s ranking down.
One of the Wildcats’ signees, defensive back Maurice Gaines, transferred from a Bay Area high school to a Connecticut prep school for his final season. Another, safety/linebacker Eddie Siaumau, is from American Samoa. Gorney conceded that he and his fellow analysts might not have the best read on them. Both received two-star ratings from Rivals.
Additionally, Arizona spent a scholarship on a punter, Kyle Ostendorp. He also received only two stars from Rivals.
Gorney is bullish on a pair of three-star players, Johnson and defensive back Jaxen Turner. Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth views them similarly, calling Johnson one of the best-kept secrets in Southern California and saying Turner was “dramatically under-recruited.”
Although Arizona has only two four-star signees, Sumlin said 10 or 11 players were being pursued by other schools who were trying to get them “on planes and visits and all kinds of stuff this last week.” Those players included Morgan, who also held an offer from Arizona State.
“There are kids who are going to surprise,” Gorney said.